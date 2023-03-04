Private Division has released a trailer Of The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition which presents the novelties of this new version of the game, which will hit store shelves next March 7, 2023 on PC, Xbox Series X|S and PS5.

As previously revealed, the Spacer’s Choice Edition stands as the definitive version of Obsidian Entertainment’s RPG for current generation platforms. We therefore find high-resolution graphics, improved performance, improved character models and game environments and reduced loading times by exploiting the speed of SSDs.

Not only that, we will also find a more dynamic weather system, completely revised lighting and environments, performance, as well as all DLC released after launch. Last but not least, the inclusion of all DLC released after the launch of the game, namely Murder on Eridanus and Peril on Gorgon.

Note that existing owners of The Outer Worlds and its expansions can upgrade to The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition at a reduced price. The official price is 59.99 euros and 9.99 euros for the upgrade.