In early 2023 he officially confirmed his semi-retirement from the world of video games focusing especially on his Youtube channel a true goldmine of information for enthusiasts, on the solo development of small games and work as a consultant, as is precisely the case with The Outer Worlds 2.

For those who don't know, in addition to having created the first Fallout and worked as a programmer on many other successful games, including Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodblines and Pillars of Eternity, Cain was also co-director of the first The Outer Worlds .

Tim Cain the creator, producer and lead programmer of Fallout, is teaming up with Obsidian for T he Outer Worlds 2 as consultant .

Tim Cain on his role as a consultant

This is certainly excellent news for fans, as one of the key figures of the popular first The Outer Worlds will still be involved in the development, guaranteeing a certain continuity to the franchise.

In this regard, in an interview with Rock, Paper, Shotgun, Cain did not want to share any details about The Outer Wilds 2, but explained in broad terms what his contribution as a consultant consists of.

“There are things that they're trying to do in The Outer Wilds 2, which obviously I can't talk about, that involve me because they're similar to things I've done in the past,” Cain said. “Sometimes I just say, 'I'm not going to tell you what to do, but here are the pitfalls. Here are some of the huge chasms that are in your way that you will have to go around.””

The Outer Worlds 2 was announced at E3 2021 with a trailer. For the moment we know very little about the game, except that it will expand the formula of the original and that it should take advantage of Unreal Engine 5, according to a work announcement.