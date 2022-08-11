The Outer Worlds 2the new chapter in the RPG series of Obsidianis in full swing, according to the latest news from the developers’ LinkedIn profiles.

As reported by insider Klobrille on Twitter, over 80 members of the studio are currently working on The Outer Worlds 2.

“The studio is also working on Grounded, Avowed and Pentiment“.

Klobrille reminds us in his tweet that Obsidian is also working on Avowed and, for this “flagship” project, a team of more than 100 developers has been employed.

Another 13 developers are working on Grounded, while 12 are working on Pentiment. Then there are 70 other designers, planners and writers who are currently working on Obsidian games not yet announced.

When it launches, The Outer Worlds 2 will arrive on PC, Xbox Series X / S and Xbox Game Pass.

Source: Twitter.