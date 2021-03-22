Of the seven plagues that have plagued the hospitality industry in the last year, John Volanos saw one disappear this weekend that only affected him. The impregnable fences that surrounded the outer perimeter of the Capitol fell one after another, freeing up his Monocle restaurant, the only one in the area.

Since 1960 he had the privilege of serving senators, Supreme Court judges, personnel from all legislative offices and citizens who came to the people’s house to convince them of the cause in which they believed the most. But on January 6, when the hordes of Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, the National Guard came out of the barracks and the wire fences were raised several feet until it was completely impregnable, leaving his restaurant hopelessly closed. “I can’t ask my clients to climb the fences and confront the National Guard for a snack,” he told The Washington Post laconically.

It looked like that unprecedented security would end with the inauguration of Joe Biden, but the threat of a hypothetical Trump oath on March 4 kept it on its feet. After the date that the QAnon conspirators were agitating to repeat the assault, the protests of those who demand access had multiplied. “Is this democracy?” Said the banners by the fence.

US Intelligence recognizes that there is no longer any credible threat standing. If the most radical supporters of Trump did not get the spark to light on the 4th, it is not likely that they will get it anytime soon. The people demand access, and legislators don’t like the isolation of the fortress that the Capitol has become. That’s why on Saturday the fences began to fall little by little until the family restaurant of Volanos was released, once in one of the most envied locations in Washington.

Spring break



There will be no clientele at the moment, because Congress is on spring break until after Easter. And even then the fences that surround the main building that houses the hemicycle will continue standing, guarded by the National Guard until May, between the Avenida de la Constitución and Avenida de la Independencia, which will allow authorized visits.

It is the buildings that surround it within the complex that have regained their freedom, but also the minds of the residents of the capital, who have spent almost three months with their hearts sinking by that state of war in which Trump left the city, before leaving in helicopter on the way to his Palm Beach mansion.