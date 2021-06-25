Military Watch has assessed the outcome of the duel between the Russian Su-24M bomber and the British destroyer Defender, which violated the Russian border in the Black Sea near Crimea.

The publication notes that the Type 45 ships, to which the Defender belongs, are considered one of the least armed among the destroyers. In particular, each such ship has 48 vertical launch cells designed to launch surface-to-air missiles. Meanwhile, the radar station of the Type 45 destroyer is considered one of its advantages, allowing it to track military targets in Crimea.

In turn, the Su-24M is armed with X-31 anti-ship missiles and X-58 anti-radar missiles. The first moves at a speed of more than 3 Mach numbers and is capable, as the newspaper writes, “to tear large warships in half.”

Given the above, Military Watch concludes that Russian aircraft could potentially pose a serious threat to British destroyers.

According to Izvestia, citing sources in the Russian Ministry of Defense, a modernized Su-24M bomber from the 43rd separate naval assault regiment of the Russian Black Sea Fleet used the SVP-24 Hephaestus sight to drop four OFAB-250 high-explosive fragmentation bombs in the direction of the destroyer Defender.

Related materials Countdown How the United States prepares for a rehearsal of a large-scale war with the “aggressor” – Russia

The corresponding incident took place on June 23rd.

In February, Popular Mechanics magazine wrote that the Russian Su-24 in the Black Sea, which flew over the US Arleigh Burke-class destroyer Donald Cook in January for the third time in seven years, was becoming obsolete.

In the same month, The Drive noted that the US Navy, speaking of the Russian threat in the Black Sea, actually means Moscow’s ability to quickly turn almost the entire water area into a zone of destruction with its anti-ship missiles.