Within six days, villages in western Niger near the border with Mali witnessed attacks by militants suspected of being terrorists, killing more than 200 people, including 137 civilians killed in the Tahoua region.

The Nigerian government announced that the armed attacks launched by terrorists against villages in the Tahoua region near the border with Mali resulted in 137 deaths, bringing the death toll from attacks in this area within six days to 203.

Mohamed Bazoum, who was elected president on February 21 in the second round of the presidential elections, and who was confirmed by Niger’s Constitutional Court, who won the presidential elections on Sunday, pledged to fight the issue of insecurity.

On Monday, Mohamed Bazoum tweeted, offering his “heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims”, “After the Banebango massacre, yesterday the terrorists took the same barbaric method against the peaceful civilian population of Entazane and Bakurat.”

After the massacres of March 15, the Nigerian army deployed reinforcements to the Tillaberi region. Also, a unit of 1,200 Chadian soldiers, considered to be the most experienced in the region, has been deployed to the “Three Frontiers” as part of the G5 Sahel declaration.

Like Mali and Burkina Faso, Niger is also benefiting from the support of France’s Barkhane anti-terrorist operation, which includes 5,100 soldiers deployed in the Sahel region.