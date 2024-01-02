In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, the UAE continues its humanitarian efforts to support the Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip, within the framework of Operation “Gallant Knight 3”.

The total relief aid for the 58th day reached 9,615 tons as of Tuesday evening, distributed among a cargo ship, 133 relief planes, and 144 land transport trucks.

The operation also included the treatment of 1,364 injured people, including 395 who were received in the country and 969 injured people who were received and provided with the necessary treatment at the Emirati field hospital in Gaza, in addition to establishing 6 water desalination plants with a production capacity of 1.2 million gallons per day.