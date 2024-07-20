Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

After the end of the loan of the Portuguese Joao Felix (24 years old) to Barcelona this summer, the player returns to his club Atletico Madrid, after the end of his vacation, to join the team, in the preparation period before the new season, which begins on July 26.

However, his fate has not been determined yet, but what is certain is that “Rojiblancos” are not thinking of loaning him out again, but rather want to sell him permanently, and are asking for 60 million euros in exchange for his services.

Felix joined Barcelona on loan in the summer of 2023, specifically on the last day of the transfer market, and his return to Barcelona on loan is not possible, as Atletico did not agree to repeat the experience of loaning him, and neither Atletico nor the Argentine coach Diego Simeone, nor the player himself, want him to return, and they hope that Felix will reach a contract with another club before July 26, after he became an “outcast” and rejected at the “Wanda Metropolitano”.

Marca newspaper reported that Atletico Madrid’s management is determined to obtain 60 million euros in exchange for selling Felix.

She said that Paris Saint-Germain seems interested in obtaining the services of the Portuguese international.

She added that “Rojiblancos” are not thinking of selling Felix, except at this stage, and that Barcelona is completely excluded from the race, because it has explicitly declared its opinion that it wants him on loan, not a final sale, and this is what the Madrid club categorically rejects.

On the other hand, the newspaper indicated that Aston Villa, England, also appeared in the picture, along with Paris Saint-Germain, as a serious candidate, and is able to pay the amount requested by Atletico (60 million euros), although transfer market experts believe that this amount is much greater than Felix’s level of performance during these recent years.

Joao Felix, born on November 10, 1999, began his professional career at Benfica B in 2015, and was promoted to the first team in 2018. He then moved to Spain to play for Atletico Madrid, under a contract worth 127 million euros, lasting 7 years. He was loaned twice while at Atletico, the first time to Chelsea, and the second time to Barcelona.

Felix played for the U-18, U-19 and U-21 youth teams and joined the first team in 2019.