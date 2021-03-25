In a hot session in the Council of the Magistracy, a questionable outburst by Senator Mariano Recalde stood out in an attempt to defend Anses’ intimations to judges and prosecutors to resign or seek retirement to those who had their procedures started.

“Some they come to talk about morals with the fly open “said the legislator of the Frente de Todos, who assured that during the administration of Cambiemos “tremendous things” were experienced.

The reference pointed to the fact that during the government of Mauricio Macri, the Council of the Magistracy displaced former chambermaid Eduardo Freiler in 2017, due to complaints about illicit enrichment.

The reply came from Pablo Tonelli, who stated about the displaced magistrate: “We cast him as corrupt, because he could not explain even the target of his possessions, properties and goods. The reason is that it was proven that he is corrupt. You have to be more careful. ”

Recalde’s questionable phrase was the moment of greatest tension during the plenary meeting in which it was discussed what reaction the Council should take to the intimations of the body headed by Fernanda Raverta.

Pablo Tonelli defended the displacement of the former chambermaid Eduardo Freiller, before the reproach of Mariano Recalde. Photos Federico Lopez Claro.

However, the phrase is not the property of Recalde. Last year, Congressman Waldo Wolff asked President Alberto Fernández to “Stop teaching morals with your fly open”.

This crossing occurred after the Supreme Court was issued in the case of judges Leopoldo Bruglia, Pablo Bertuzzi and Germán Castelli, who were removed from their positions at the initiative of the ruling party in the Senate, which led to an escrache against Ricardo Lorenzetti, who he was described as “fascist” by the head of state.

This Thursday, the senator, shouting, replied the phrase when defending the “legality” of the resolution of the body that leads the camper and harshly criticized the opposition.

In dance there were three opinions. One presented by Graciela Camaño, who asked the Anses to consider “not continuing with the temper” of asking the judges and prosecutors who had started their retirement procedures to resign.

Another from PRO Tonelli deputy, who had the support of the other five opposition councilors, judges Ricardo Recondo and Juan Manuel Culotta; Senator Silvia Giacoppo and lawyers Diago Marías and Carlos Matterson, who urged Anses to “cancel and void” the resolutions that the agency had sent as they considered it to be unconstitutional and could affect “judicial independence.”

Fernanda Raverta. The head of the Anses encouraged judges and prosecutors to resign or take advantage of the retirement regime. Photo Guillermo Rodríguez Adami.

And the third project was that of the ruling party promoted by Lugones, he proposed set up a table between the Anses, the Judiciary and the Magistracy to discuss the issue.

In this framework, this Thursday, the plenary meeting was held that debated the position of the body in the face of the intimations that it sent the Anses to judges and prosecutors in which required 30 days to resign or take retirementto those who had their procedures started.

The meeting had all the seasonings: crosses, claims, the outburst of the official senator and even the change of vote of a deputy and counselor for the lavagnismo.

“My vote will go to the project presented by Dr. Lugones”Camano said. With that gesture, he allowed the official opinion to be approved, which caused surprise in the rest of the councilors, who proposed to vote again in a nominal way so that the situation is recorded.

It is not the first time that Camano has enabled the ruling party to launch its own project on hot topics. Last year, thanks to the vote of the deputy, Kirchnerism approved that the transfers of judges be reviewed, among which were the chambermaids Leopoldo Bruglia, Pablo Bertuzzi and Judge Germán Castelli, just three magistrates who had intervened in cases against Cristina Kirchner and other former officials.