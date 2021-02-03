Buenos Aires Cabinet Chief Carlos Bianco defended the health management against the coronavirus in Argentina and harshly criticized the “strong opposition” against the measures carried out by the national and provincial governments.

Axel Kicillof’s official said that “the hardest chapter” was the “anti-vaccine campaign”, but he minimized it by ensuring that it is part of a constant position since the pandemic began. “They are getting worse and worse with respect to criticism”, affirmed in dialogue with AM 750.

And he ended the discussion on the debate by Sputnik V, after the publication in The Lancet magazine with a controversial phrase against the opposition leaders.

“Now the argument was totally discarded, because the argument that they put up without much knowledge is that only the vaccine would be good if it was published in a western and Christian magazine. Well that’s it, as the governor said: ‘Stop fucking around’“, said the Buenos Aires official.

On Tuesday, Axel Kicillof was one of the voices who celebrated the publication of the report of the scientific journal, which indicates that the Russian vaccine Sputnik V has an efficacy of 91.6% against Covid-19, defended the role of the National Administration of Medicines, Food and Medical Technology and targeted “anti-vaccines.”

The Chief of Cabinet, Carlos Bianco, together with the Buenos Aires Minister of Health, Daniel Gollan. Photo: Nievas

Bianco also defended the call for the actress Moria Casán to promote the vaccination campaign carried out by the government and stressed that it is a good way of dissemination to reach citizens.

“What better way to spread it than, for example, the President, the vice-president, the governor, the mayors and eventually some cultural references are vaccinated, of sport, Of art“, he pointed.

And he explained that for some people “their direct references” do not come from the political sphere. “Everything we do they will criticize, if that’s why we would have to be immobilized. We are not immobilized, we are in the middle of a pandemic and the only way to overcome it is through the vaccination process and it has to be successful, “he said.

Moria Casán said that she was invited to be vaccinated by the Buenos Aires government and her statements generated a stir in the networks. However, given the delay in the arrival of Sputnik V, the Province put the initiative to vaccinate cultural leaders on standby.

Now, in addition to the harsh defense against the opposition, the plan to encourage citizens to apply the vaccine through celebrities from different fields seems to be back in the pipeline.