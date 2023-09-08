The outburst of Giulia Tramontano’s sister

A few days after the publication of the last living image of Giulia Tramontano, the 29-year-old seven months pregnant killed by her partner Alessandro Impagnatiello, the victim’s sister, Chiara, vents about the embrace immortalized by the surveillance cameras, in the investigation records, between Giulia and Impagnatiello’s lover.

“I have always refused to give interviews or messages of remembrance of my sister. Pain is such an intimate experience that it is difficult to share it with oneself, let alone with others ”wrote Chiara Tramontano in a post of hers published on her profile Facebook.

"But there is one thing I cannot tolerate: hearing you say that Giulia's last embrace with her partner's lover is a light of solidarity in this dark story – Chiara writes again – I leave my opinion here because I need shout it so that the frame captured by the cameras can be observed with the eyes of truth".

Chiara Tramontano then writes: “My sister approached her interlocutor with her arms hanging along her body. She is wrapped in a hug that does NOT reciprocate. Giulia does NOT embrace the woman who has broken into her house playing the role of her lover. And each of us would have done the same thing.”

“The truth is that we are looking for a non-existent moral in the tragedy that has turned our lives upside down. Solidarity is something else, it has different timings and is driven by good. Dear Giulia, I miss you every day. I miss you like the peace I no longer have. Like the rage that drowns me. Like the injustices that engulf me. And maybe you would have told me, if I’d been alive, to let it go, but it wouldn’t have worked. Love and solidarity didn’t save you, but my nails will defend your memory forever” concludes Giulia’s sister.