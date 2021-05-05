CBS Sports commentator Jim Beglin apologized for making “culturally insensitive remarks” following the expulsion of Paris Saint Germain striker Ángel Di María during the broadcast in Manchester City’s 2-0 win in the Champions League semi-finals. League.

Full of nervousness for losing the series and with one foot out of the competition, Di María was sent off for a ballless kick to the Brazilian Fernandinho when he went to look for the ball outside the court to quickly make a side. When the Argentine National Team player left the field of play, Beglin expressed regarding his reaction: “That Latin temperament.” He immediately apologized on the air that same Tuesday and later expressed his regret on social media.

“I want to apologize for my culturally insensitive remarks during the Champions League match between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain. I was wrong to use a racial stereotype. This was inappropriate and unacceptable, “the 57-year-old journalist posted on Twitter.

Ahead, Beglin in full transmission. Photo: Twitter Jim Beglin

And added the former Liverpool and Leeds United defender: “Words have a strong impact. I fully understand the seriousness of what I said when Ángel Di María was expelled. I will learn from this and be better from now on. “

Pep Guardiola’s team defeated PSG 4-1 on aggregate to advance to a Champions League final for the first time to be played on May 29 at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium, located in the town of İkitelli, in the vicinity of Istanbul, Turkey.

