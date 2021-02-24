The riots that broke out yesterday in several prisons in Ecuador already show a balance of 75 dead inmates. The massacre has its origins, according to the local press, in the death of the leader of the gang ‘los Choneros’, known as ‘Rasquiña’, last December, which left a power vacuum in the criminal organization within the prisons between the different bands. The authorities were already expecting an immediate reaction.

Violence broke out in the Guayaquil Regional, Litoral Penitentiary, Turi and Cotopaxi centers, where police and military support tactical groups were deployed and managed to reestablish order at dusk. Although there are no casualties among the security forces, they have suffered injuries. In the Turi prison, in Cuenca, there were 33 fatalities among the prisoners; in Guayaquil, 28; eight more in Latacunga, capital of the province of Cotopaxi, and six in the Litoral Penitentiary, also located in Guayaquil.

On the outskirts of the Guayaquil penitentiary, some 40 women tried to hear from their relatives. Daniela Soria, a 29-year-old mother, claimed to have received a voice transmission from Ricardo, her husband sentenced to three years for drug trafficking. They’re going to kill me, get me out of here! Tell them to change my flag! ”, The man is heard saying in the WhatsApp message that Soria shared with an AFP journalist. “In there it’s like a market. There is everything: drugs, weapons, even puppies. Everything is for sale ”, according to Soria. “When the inmates see the violence coming, they lock themselves in their cells,” he said before running after an ambulance.

Ecuador’s penitentiary system is made up of about 60 centers with capacity for 29,000 people and has 1,500 guards. But there are up to 38,000 incarcerated who belong to different criminal gangs, among which are some of those responsible for the riots on Tuesday, such as ‘Los Choneros’, ‘Los Lagartos’ or ‘Los ChoneKillers’, details ‘El Comercio’. The Minister of Government, Patricio Pazmiño, has reported through his Twitter account that these violent acts were “concerted actions by criminal organizations to generate violence in the country’s prisons.”

Edmundo Moncayo, director of the National Service for Attention to Persons Deprived of Liberty (SNAI), alluded to the fierce dispute between organized gangs that feed on drug trafficking and that use prisons as bases of operations. In December, several riots in Ecuadorian prisons attributed to power disputes between criminal and drug trafficking organizations left eleven inmates dead and seven others injured.