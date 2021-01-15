The face-to-face classes in schools, suspended since March last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, is still an open discussion, which depends not only on the epidemiological variable but also from vaccination plan and of the will of the guilds.

It is a debate that in recent days intensified politically, with the public letter of former president Mauricio Macri to demand that the reopening of the schools be guaranteed and with the resistance of the Buenos Aires unions that threatens to frustrate Horacio Rodríguez Larreta’s intention to return to the presence on February 17.

For now, the Minister of Education of the Nation, Nicolás Trotta, began a tour of the provinces to coordinate the start of the school year and assured that “classes begin throughout the country”, while clarifying that the decision is in the hands of each governor.

However, Trotta is in charge of clarifying that the presence is subject to the level of contagion of coronavirus that transits each jurisdiction, to the vaccination of teachers and the redesign of health protocols.

“We have to be aware that we are going to have to deal with the reality of Covid-19 that It implies protocols and also prioritization of the vaccination of teachers, that it is a decision that our government has adopted and that we are going to start in February, “he reviewed this Friday in statements to Miter radio.

The position of the guilds

Some of the teaching unions took it upon themselves this week to make it clear that your position will also be a key piece to define the return of boys to schools.

It was the Secretary General of UTE-Ctera, Angélica Graciano, who warned that “on February 17 there will be no conditions to return to the presence “ In Buenos Aires city.

“All the indicators of coronavirus infections in the City of Buenos Aires are very serious. The classrooms have not been put in condition, so on February 17 there will be no conditions to return to the presence,” Graciano reiterated this Friday.

Following Ctera’s warning, the government of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta summoned the teachers’ unions to a meeting this Friday to ratify that the objective is to reopen schools on February 17 and emphasize that “presence is an absolute priority”.

For his part, Trotta said that he appeals to the construction of “consensus” with the teachers’ unions. “We must all promote maximum presence taking care not only of teachers but also of our children, without forgetting that we are in a pandemic, “he said.

“Public policies are built with dialogue, which does not mean that one does not defend their ideas. And the union organizations can have a look, but we are the government that reestablished the teaching parity, which is also a way to build consensus” , highlighted this Friday.

And he recognized that the return of presence will activate “conflicts” with the unions. “We have to build dialogues and consensus with all the actors in the system to fulfill an objective that we should all have, which is not only face-to-face,” he remarked.

The outbreak of coronavirus

In principle, the Minister of Education announced that next week the Federal Council of Education, made up of the ministers of each of the provinces and in whose scope they defined the “epidemiological traffic light“and the protocols that the national government presented in October to enable the return to the classroom.

Trotta acknowledged this Friday that those criteria were outdated before the new evidence on the coronavirus and advanced: “We will modify any measure that is necessary in order to meet the objective that lies ahead of us, which is to maximize presence. “

The summit will be held before the jump in cases of coronavirus, by which the national government issued a decree to recommend to the governors that rthey constrict the circulation at night.

Even the controversy surrounding the reopening of the schools was heated by the words of the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, who said that “if we want classes to start in March, we have to be extremely careful today.”. Trotta endorsed that condition.

Vaccination

The other weighty variable for reopening schools has to do with the teacher vaccination, above all, those who make up the coronavirus risk group, either because they are over 60 years old or because of underlying diseases.

The goal is that teachers start receiving doses in February, as it happens with the health personnel who agreed to the first batches of the Sputnik V vaccine that the Russian center Gamaleya produced.

Precisely, this Friday the Aerolineas Argentinas plane left Moscow that will bring the departure of the second dose of that vaccine.

Regarding the progress of the vaccination plan, the Secretary of Access to Health, Carla Vizzotti, detailed this Friday that 200,000 doses were applied since last December 29.

In this first stage, the vaccine is intended for health personnel between 18 and 59 years of age, from intensive care units and microbiology laboratories of health institutions located in large urban agglomerates, where the pandemic had a greater impact.

Those who received it, still have to apply the reinforcement. Another fact to take into account is that this vaccine still does not have the endorsement of the ANMAT for its application in people over 60 years of age.

The issue becomes more complex if one takes into account that the first doses of the Oxford vaccine would be available in Argentina between the end of March and the beginning of April, as he was able to confirm Clarion.

Given this situation, the Government’s intention to massively vaccinate teachers seems to be a great unknown, especially if you want to respect the school calendar so that in most provinces the return to the classroom takes place in March.

LP