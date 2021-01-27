In the City of Buenos Aires there are 482 nursing homes and residences where it is estimated that some 20 thousand older adults. And they are assisted by thousands of workers: nurses, doctors, physiotherapists, psychologists and psychiatrists, nutritionists, kinesiologists and workshops, among many other specialties, trades and professions. All, with more or less risks, have been going through the coronavirus pandemic in a constant state of alarm. The months of last winter were stressful for all of them, and also for the families who went a long time without seeing their loved ones.

It is that in the first months of that first increase in cases, nursing homes were in the focus of the storm. The current situation of these residences, despite the new increase in infections in the City, is very different.

In the City, 87% of the total of those who died from Covid -6,206, according to official information- are over 60 years old, with an average age of 76.9. However, in this latest outbreak of infections in Buenos Aires territory -with an average of 1,150 new cases per day in the last 10 days-, it would not have had a special impact on this age group.

Based on official numbers, the data reflects that the population between 60 and 79 years old represents 12% of new registered cases. Meanwhile, the group over 80 years old represents 2% of the positives, when in July it reached almost 8% of the total.

On the contrary, “in recent weeks they have a leading role young people from 20 to 29 years old what happened to represent 30% of new cases, when in October they constituted 17%. In the same way, the age range of 30 to 39 years today reaches 25% of the positives “, reported from the Ministry of Health.

After the difficulties of last year, in which several transfer protocols had to be activated due to coronavirus outbreaks, the nursing homes were reorganized. Photo Guillermo Rodríguez Adami

In dialogue with Clarion, the general director of the Montalto Group, Blas Rimmaudo confirms that the rise curve of infections did not have its correlation in the 9 residences that the company owns in the City. They implemented a system of “dikes” to try to control the entry of the virus to residences. All employees swab on entry and stay working for ten days in a row; and repeat the swab two days after the first.

“It is a complex model because it is very difficult for many of our employees to be away from their families for ten days. It is a system that can be sustained because we have a large team and enough space to organize ourselves,” explains Rimmaudo.

They also designed two visiting systems. In an interior space they placed acrylic dividers with plastic sleeves, so that family members can see each other, touch hands and hug the residents. The second system is in the gardens, with turns, and respecting protocols of distancing and use of chinstrap.

Rimmaudo has a degree in Psychology and Psychogerontology and follows the evolution of older adults who live in nursing homes: “They are many months of isolation, they suffer emotionally, but also from a cognitive point of view. a deterioration that causes isolation that worries us, “he remarks.

Some nursing homes in Buenos Aires have also implemented systems so that visitors can hug older adults admitted to nursing homes. File photo EFE / Biel Aliño

Regarding vaccines, he says that acceptance varies a lot. There are residences where 90% approved your application and others, where only 50% accept it. “We understand that this will be modified in relation to the appearance of scientific publications and more information, especially to clear up the doubts that many families have. We are also waiting have the City contact us for staff. That they receive the vaccine seems to us even a higher priority than to apply it to residents, because that way it would help to close the doors to the virus, “claimed Rimmaudo.

In relation to this issue, as confirmed to Clarion from the Health area, last Tuesday began the application of the second dose of Sputnik V. The national government delivered to the City 24,300 vaccines that were destined to the health personnel of the first line of work against the Covid of 38 public and private institutions.

As vaccines continue to be received, the plan foresees that the application includes all health personnel, which includes nursing home workers; then those over 70, which includes residents, and later those over 60. Vaccination will continue with strategic personnel, and then with people between 18 and 59 years with comorbidities.

Nursing home workers will be vaccinated along with health personnel. Then they will vaccinate those over 70 years old. Photo Mauricio Nievas

At the Casa del Sol residence, in the Almagro neighborhood, they went through a very complex year. Between July and August, all suffered from the disease: its 30 residents and 15 employees. Even its director, Norma Ghio, who had to be hospitalized. His uncle, a resident of the place, passed away.

“It was more than 30 days, we experienced tremendous stress. Now we ask the City Government for an extension to inform who are the residents who will receive the vaccines. I am convinced that it is necessary to apply it to everyone, also to employees. that we are talking to families who still have doubts“, Ghio tells Clarion.

One of their concerns is the logistics for vaccinating residents. However, from Health they reported that the City will assign technical teams to vaccinate in situ: “At the time of advancing with immunization in nursing home residents, different specialized teams will be deployed, which will carry out the task within each institution. Thus, it will be guaranteed that all older adults have the possibility of receiving the vaccine without having to travel, “they explained.

