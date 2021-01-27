Three weeks after the first case of Covid-19 was detected in a worker, the Maristas de Cartagena residence for the elderly, which is managed by the Amavir company, registered its last deceased yesterday, and there are already 23, according to the information provided by the company to the familiars. The positive data is that, if in the middle of last week there were 117 infected residents, now there are 71.

The number of sick workers is also skyrocketing. In total there are 33, some of them from the team of the Regional Coordination of Social and Health Care (Corecaas) of the Murcian Health Service (SMS), which after the first case launched the isolation protocols for residents, in collaboration with the management from the center.

Along with the Nova Santa Ana nursing home, also in Cartagena, it is the residence with the most active cases in the entire Region of Murcia. In the healthcare center located in the Polígono Santa Ana urbanization, yesterday there were 57 residents and three workers with coronavirus. This is a number that has increased compared to the middle of last week, when 34 inmates with viruses were registered. The number of employees was also three. Since both outbreaks were detected, the Autonomous Community intervened in both nursing homes and was in charge of carrying out all the PCR tests. In both cases, there were still no cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

449 infected users



At this time, the Region has 449 infected home users and 99 workers.

Since the health crisis began, 250 inmates have already lost their lives as a result of the coronavirus.