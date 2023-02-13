The unplanned detonation

British Army specialists were attempting to disarm a 250kg WWII bomb in the town of Great Yarmouth in Norfolk, UK, when there was an unplanned detonation. People on social media said they heard a loud bang and buildings shaking up to 24km away. There were no injuries, Norfolk Police said. The area had been surrounded when the bomb was first discovered on Tuesday near two gas pipes. Specialists had built a protective sand barrier around the bomb before attempts to detonate it, as part of safety measures. Area commander Supt Nathan Clark said the runaway explosion “was always a possibility.” However, he said the damage mitigation procedures put in place, including the sand barrier, “appear to have worked”. The commander added: “Without those preventive measures it really would have been a catastrophe”. Army specialists had originally planned to cut up the bomb and perform a controlled explosion on Thursday, before taking the rest of the device out to sea or to a military range for another detonation. They had begun the process by using a robot to cut the fuse to activate it, but abandoned it when the water used for the cutting loosened part of the sand barrier. The decision was then made to switch to a slow burn technique, which was in progress when the device exploded.



