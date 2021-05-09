The remains of the Chinese rocket Long March-5B Y2 spinning out of control in the atmosphere disintegrated early this Sunday over the Indian Ocean, west of the Maldiva’s Islands.

This was reported by state television citing the China Manned Space Engineering Office, after several days of speculation about where the 18-ton object would fall.

The Chinese rocket was out of control since Thursday, after being launched from the Beijing space station.

“The probability of causing harm is extremely low”, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin had said, noting that “most of the components will be destroyed” upon entering the atmosphere.

The Long March-5B Y2 rocket, carrying the Tianhe module, taking off from the Wenchang Spaceship Launch Site in Hainan province. (Xinhua)

US military experts had pointed out in recent hours that the Long March 5B rocket could fall to the surface between Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 May.

China on Thursday launched the first of three elements of its space station, the CSS, which was powered by a Long March 5B rocket. And it is the body of this rocket that fell this Saturday.

After the separation of the space module, the launcher began to orbit the planet in an irregular trajectory, slowly losing height, making any prediction about its entry point into the atmosphere almost impossible, and therefore of its point of fall.

China had ensured that the rocket would disintegrate and cause no damage. (Xinhua)

China invested billions of dollars in its space exploration program, with the aim of reflecting its growing global profile and technological power, following in the footsteps of the United States, Russia and Europe.

In this way, space became the most recent scene of confrontation between China and the United States.

China also announced plans in March to build, together with Russia, a lunar station separated.

The conquest of space is the last great bet of the Asian giant. (AFP photo)

The facility, planned for the surface or orbit of the Moon, will be equipped for experimental research and will be China’s largest space cooperation project to date.

Long March 5B rocket is not the first in which China loses control of a space component returning to Earth.

Its Tiangong-1 space laboratory disintegrated upon re-entry into the atmosphere in 2018, two years after it ceased operation, although Chinese authorities denied losing control of the spacecraft.

With information from agencies.