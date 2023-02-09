The English Church and the shock proposal on the modification of the “Our Father”

Also there prayer most famous and solemn among the Christians ended up in the crosshairs of criticism at the house of his”discriminatory genre“. The controversy it erupted inside the English church and immediately two factions arose. On the one hand there are the conservatives who shout at the scandal and on the other the progressives who insist that the text come modified and made gender “neutral”. The British tabloids – reports Repubblica – are on the verge of one Nervous Breakdown in the face of this eventuality. Today’s Daily Mail headline: “They want to make even Gender-neutral God!”.

The reference is not a Pope Luciani and to his God more mother than fatherbut to one indiscretion filtered last night: some bishops from the Church of England they would be preparing one reform to avoid as much as possible each male reference or paternal to the figure of God, make it gender neutral and therefore “modernize it”. The controversy is likely to spread to the whole Church and there is the possibility, even if for the moment still rather remote, of having to say goodbye to Our father as we know it. The Vatican on the matter for now has not yet been exposed but the clamorous question has already arrived on the table Of Pope francesco. One more problem to deal with for Bergoglioafter the recent controversy erupted after the death of Ratzingerthe Pope Emeritus.

Subscribe to the newsletter

