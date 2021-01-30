The history of Russia is simultaneously similar to the history of other large states, and at the same time it is radically different. For example, the desire for territorial expansion was more often characteristic not of monarchs, but of courageous people with an adventurous character.

A proud people in an unfriendly environment

This is how the development of Siberia and the northern lands took place. When the question arose about the annexation of Ukraine, in Moscow noble men clutched at their heads: “Why do we need this? A new war with the Poles? Just started to live in peace … “

Situations like this were repeated over and over again. Is it fierce desire Peter I to cut through the “window to Europe” is out of the ordinary.

And the notorious “little land-Alyasochka”, occupied by Russian fishermen, Alexander II sold with obvious relief – to cope with the development of what is!

Here is the history of Georgia’s accession to Russia – from the same row. Contrary to the ideas of modern Georgians, the “insidious Russian tsars” were not eager to take responsibility for the Georgian land, to put it mildly.

Georgia itself began to have problems in the 15th century, when the Byzantine Empire fell. The Christian Georgians found themselves facing several Muslim states that were not distinguished by their peacefulness.

The situation was further complicated by the fact that Georgia itself was divided into several independent territories, between which there was no agreement.

Perhaps, the Georgian people were saved from complete disappearance only by the fact that the conquerors converged in battles with each other, and these contradictions could be played on.

How Vakhtang VI paved the way for Russian service

Even with Ivan the Terrible The Kakhetian kingdom began to establish contacts with Moscow, hoping to receive support. However, the Troubles that broke out in Russia again interrupted them for a long time.

A new rapprochement began under Peter the Great, when, during the Persian campaign of 1722, the Russian monarch concluded an alliance with king of Kartli Vakhtang VI… However, the Russians could not reach the possessions of Vakhtang, and he himself soon had to seek refuge from the Ottomans.

As a result, the Georgian tsar ended up in the Russian service, died during a diplomatic mission, and was buried in the Assumption Cathedral of the Astrakhan Kremlin.

The path laid by Vakhtang VI was repeated by many representatives of the Georgian nobility. Tired of the endless invasions of the Ottomans and Persians, as well as civil strife, they went to serve the Russian Tsar. For example, the ancestors of the legendary General Bagration, by the way, representatives of one of the branches of the Georgian royal house, moved to Russia in 1758, during the reign Elizaveta Petrovna…

Vakhtang VI. Portrait by an unknown artist

The Empress will deign to doubt

And over time, the Georgian diaspora in Russia began to raise the issue of the Russian rulers taking the Christian people under their protection.

As in the time of Ivan IV, two serious problems hindered this. Firstly, Georgia’s inaccessibility, if we talk about the transfer of troops, and about the movement of goods. Secondly, the inevitable clash with the Turks and Persians, who viewed the region as a zone of their own interests.

With the beginning of the period of the Russian-Turkish wars during Catherine the Great the Georgian elite has a renewed hope of getting a powerful ally. However, the Empress herself looked at this with a fair amount of skepticism. She wanted to see a powerful Christian state in Transcaucasia that could act as an equal partner in the struggle against the Ottoman Empire. But in reality, instead, she saw a chain of fragmented principalities, unable to withstand a truly powerful blow from the enemy.

This meant that Kartli and Kakheti needed to transfer a large military contingent, but there was no such possibility.

Small squad actions General Totlebensent by the empress at the request King of Kartli and Kakheti Irakli II, did not suit the Georgians, and the general himself reported to Petersburg about the unreliability of the Georgian king as an ally.

Heraclius II. Portrait by an unknown artist

Georgievsky treatise

Heraclius II, however, saw that his kingdom had few prospects without Russian help. In 1782, negotiations began with St. Petersburg on the transfer of Kartli-Kakheti to the protectorate of Russia while maintaining internal autonomy.

In August 1783, the Georgievsky Treaty was concluded, according to which Russia, in exchange for a partial refusal to conduct an independent foreign policy, provided the Georgian king with protection in the event of a military attack. This was guaranteed by the deployment of two infantry battalions with four guns in the kingdom.

To ensure the fulfillment of these conditions, Russia began construction of the Georgian Military Highway, as well as the construction of fortifications along the future route to Georgia.

However, after four years, the treatise practically ceased to function. The Georgians accused the Russians of not defending the kingdom from the Ottomans, limiting themselves to loud speeches. The Russians objected, pointing out that the Georgian king himself had entered into separate negotiations with the Turks.

Catastrophe

As a result, ordinary Georgians suffered from the lack of mutual understanding. The Persians who dropped out of the events for some time due to civil strife returned in the face Agha Mahomet Khan Qajar… He demanded that Heraclius II break off all relations with Russia and submit to Persia. The Georgian king decided to accept the battle, but it ended in complete defeat and subsequent ruin of Tbilisi.

Shocked Heraclius II never returned to the capital. After his death in 1798, the throne took George XII…

The ruined kingdom was practically not capable of external defense. In addition, he was torn apart by internal contradictions.

Meanwhile, changes also took place in St. Petersburg – the deceased Catherine was replaced Paul I, not striving for new territorial acquisitions.

George XII, in turn, was close to despair: on the one hand, the Persians and the Ottomans, on the other, relatives, ready to fight each other for power even on the brink of death of the kingdom. In addition, the king was ill and feared that he would not live long.

At that moment, he was most of all concerned that at least something would remain of Georgia after his death.

“Leave them all my kingdom”

September 7, 1799 George XII in a letter to Ambassador to Russia Garsevan Chavchavadze wrote: “Leave them all my kingdom and my possession as a pure-hearted and righteous sacrifice and offer it not only under the protection of the highest Russian imperial throne, but also leave it completely to their power and care, so that from now on the kingdom of the Cartossians will be considered belonging to the Russian state with those the rights enjoyed by other regions located in Russia … Do not stop the royal title in my house, but allow him to reign hereditarily, as it was during the time of my ancestors. “

Paul I, having weighed all the pros and cons, irritated by the activity of Persia and Turkey, decided to take Kartli-Kakheti under his wing.

However, in November 1800, the Georgian ambassadors were given a condition – in Tbilisi they must publicly announce that the Russian emperor agrees to the request of the Georgian king, after which “the Georgians will again declare their desire to become citizens of Russia.”

Pavel insured himself against riots: if you want to go to Russia, declare this openly and publicly, and only if the troubles do not start, then Petersburg will approve this decision.

Conclusion of the Knorring envoy

In the same November 1800, the troops of George XII and Russian battalions Ivana Lazarev and Vasily Gulyakova broke the forces Umma Khan Avar and rebellious Georgian Tsarevich Alexander at the Battle of the Iori River. The strength of Russian support was amply demonstrated.

On January 30, 1801, Emperor Paul I issued a manifesto, according to the Kartli-Kakhetian kingdom was included in the Russian Empire.

But then unforeseen circumstances intervened again. In March 1801, Paul I died as a result of a conspiracy. His heir Alexander I I thought for some time whether it was worth confirming the earlier decisions on Kartli-Kakheti.

Emperor’s Special Envoy Karl von Knorring, who visited the Georgian kingdom, reported: it will not preserve its independence on its own, and if Russia does not accept it, it will very quickly be swallowed up by the Persians or Turks.

Coat of arms of the Kartli-Kakhetian kingdom.

Mariam the bloody

On September 12, 1801, Alexander confirmed his father’s decision to accept Kartli-Kakheti into the empire.

The authorities of the Russian Empire had to immediately face the very civil strife that harmed the Georgians themselves. Despite the fact that the Georgian elite very quickly began to merge with the civil and military structures of the empire, there were many who believed that something was being taken from them. In 1803 widow of George XII Mariam organized the assassination of the Russian general Lazarev. Local residents expected bloody revenge, but Mariam was exiled to Russia, limiting her ability to influence the situation in Georgia.

In 1811, at the request of one of her sons, the queen was freed from restrictions and allowed to move to Moscow, where she lived to her old age.

Georgia continued its existence as a part of Russia as a province. External threats that cast doubt on the future of the Georgian people were repelled by the Russian army, of which the Georgian soldiers became part.

Some statistics

Gradually, other principalities joined the Georgian province, and, thus, the unification of Georgia took place.

Russia, on the other hand, paid for the annexation of Georgia, the security of which could only be guaranteed by having stable access there, with a long Caucasian war with the mountain tribes, through whose territories the road to its proud brothers in the Christian faith passed.

Well, one last thing. In 1801, when Kartli-Kakheti was annexed to Russia, according to various estimates, from 675 to 825 thousand people lived in the Georgian kingdom. According to the 1989 All-Union Population Census of the USSR, 5.4 million people lived in the Georgian SSR, of whom 3.78 million considered themselves ethnic Georgians. In 2020, the population of Georgia was 3.72 million people, of which 3.22 million are ethnic Georgians.