Japan starred in the second big surprise of the World Cup. This Wednesday, at the Khalifa Stadium in Doha, Qatar, The Japanese team turned the score around with two scores in the final stretch of the game, when it seemed that the German team could celebrate a victory in their debutafter the penalty goal he scored in the first half.

In a couple of days, the Qatar 2022 World Cup ended with the usual forecasts, but in Japan a fun dynamic anticipated this victory. Those who believed in it and bet on the result will surely soon receive their reward.

Just as in the 2010 World Cup ‘Paul’ the octopus became famous for predicting the results, this time an otter rose to international fame.

The cute animal is called ‘Taiyo’ and was tested with three buckets that were labeled with the flags of Germany and Japan, in addition to one identified with the word tie. On its way, the otter carried a small ball in its paws and deposited it in the corresponding bucket for the Japanese.

“Are you accepting delicious bribes behind the scenes?” wrote a user in a ‘tweet’ that showed the prediction, a sample of the disbelief that prevailed before the match between both teams. Now, the post was filled with surprise comments because he was able to anticipate how this story would end. The dynamic was published by the Sankei media a day before the game. According to the description, ‘Taiyo’ is a male otter at Maxell Aqua Park Shinagawa, an aquarium set up inside a hotel in Minato, Tokyo.

Taiyo was accompanied by an employee of the aquarium, named Naoki Takamura, who also expressed his desire to see a victory for the Japanese team on Wednesday in Qatar. “I want to believe in victory. I want Japan to come together as a team and defeat Germany, ”he told the same outlet.

The animal went first to the red bucket that had the German flag on it, but before throwing the ball, it turned around and changed its decision, throwing it into the blue bucket.

But this was not the only dynamic that the Japanese did to try to predict the result. In an event that was held in ‘Nasu Animal Kingdom’, Japan and was also published by Sankei, a parrot named Olivia stood on a small soccer field to choose her favorite to win.

However, the prediction did not favor the local team. Olivia had to choose a flag and raise it with her beak, so she did it but with the German one, while she was watched by 150 people. Although she was not encouraging, The ‘Nasu Animal Kingdom’ assured that the parrot had anticipated the results of the representative since 2014.

Fortunately for the Japanese, “Olivia” failed and “Taiyo” got the result right. İlkay Gündoğan opened the scoring in favor of the Germans at minute 33, but in the second half, Ritsu Dōan, who is also a Bundesliga player, scored the tie. The biggest surprise came at 83 with Takuma Asano’s score, the goal that meant the 2-1 victory in his debut in Qatar 2022.

