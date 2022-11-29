Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, another battle has been fought: the battle of words. In a predominantly bilingual country, the choice of Russian or Ukrainian has become highly symbolic. How to behave when the language you speak immediately links you to one or the other side?

The war between Russia and Ukraine is a confrontation between neighbors and in the midst of it, undeniable ties established for decades. Even before the Kremlin launched its “special operation” in February 2022, speaking Russian or Ukrainian in disputed areas was already a sign of suspicion.

Once at war, the language spoken and its claim has been part of the narrative on both sides of the borders, increasingly diffuse and dangerous as missiles and bullets travel without distinguishing the victim’s flag.



