Hameed Bakhtani was an English instructor in his native Afghanistan. He especially taught girls, the most affected when the Taliban returned to power and banned women from schools and colleges. “I was threatened many times by that group because they wouldn’t give me permission to work if I taught girls. And I have daughters, ”he says at the San Vicente Immigration Reception Station, in Panama. That’s why he migrated.

You are traveling with a group of four families. There are 16 adults and six children who are exhausted after 20 days of travel and a stretch through the jungle that, Hameed says, is the most dangerous thing they have done in their life. From Afghanistan they traveled to Brazil, where they obtained a humanitarian visa, and now they intend to reach the United States.

When the Americans withdrew, nothing was ever the same in their country. Neither football, which he likes so much, nor the videos on his YouTube channel, nor anyone’s life. This year alone, 1,504 Afghans have crossed the dense jungle of the Darien. “We decided to leave the country for a better future for my children, my brothers and sisters,” she says as a Red Cross nurse checks on her mother.

“We were two days in the jungle. The worst were the rain and the hills so high and dangerous. I do not recommend my people to have the courage to take that tour. It’s not like they told us.”

The latest figures published by Panama Migration reveal that, after Venezuelans and Haitians, the two nationalities that risk the most along this route, other faces and other languages ​​are beginning to be heard in that jungle. Also, that more and more Colombians have crossed it: there are 5,509 so far in 2023.

The situation is so bad that the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, has just said that what is happening there is “a holocaust” and that he would like to visit the Darién Gap to verify it. The humanitarian crisis is indeed critical and, according to Verónica Martínez, the head of the humanitarian response of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) in the Darién, it is the crisis migration that receives the least funding worldwide.

newsletter Analysis of current affairs and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

Zafar Mohammed, an Afghan migrant and brother-in-law of Hameed Bakhtani, shows a photo from when he was active in the military in Afghanistan. CELLO CAMACHO

The rebound of the Chinese crossing the Darien

A group of Chinese men and a woman get out of a van at the San Vicente Immigration Station. They carry suitcases and are immaculate. They don’t want to talk to anyone. They register with the Panamanian military, who are having trouble understanding the language. They place them in separate spaces from those occupied by Latin American migrants.

The presence of Chinese migrants is increasingly frequent. According to Migration Panama, this year 7,035 have crossed through the jungle, a record. Of his reasons it is known that the blows of the strict anti-covid measures and the increasingly authoritarian government are among them.

In general, the flow from Asia is skyrocketing, with migrants from origins such as Bangladesh and India. In the latter case, the increase in those who cross has been 370% compared to the previous year.

Asian migrants arrive at the San Vicente Immigration Reception Station. CELLO CAMACHO

Ecuadorians, the third nationality

Belén, 28 years old, from Ecuador, crossed with her 8-year-old son. “I was at risk of death 4 times crossing the rivers in this jungle. The lack of work and insecurity force them to migrate, but I don’t wish the jungle on anyone,” she says.

They charged him $550 for the voyage. He now he doesn’t know how to continue. Belén did not tell his family that he would undertake the route. Ecuadorians began to migrate with greater force in June 2022 and since then 44,000 people have crossed, today the third nationality that migrates the most after Venezuela and Haiti. This year alone, in less than a semester, 20,069 Ecuadorians have crossed.

Trans migrants: cross the jungle to save their lives

The reasons for migrating are sometimes more complex than “looking for a better life”. In many cases, they migrate due to gender discrimination or, in the case of African countries, fleeing armed conflicts or political violence.

Suko is a 36-year-old trans-masculine youth who risked his life in the jungle to save himself from a death sentence in his native Ecuador. Also to help his brothers. Despite the humidity of the Darién, he wears a sash over his body and tells that he crossed the dangerous route in the company of Danys González, a young Venezuelan who was a great support, and with a couple of lesbian migrants. “They almost killed me in Ecuador, where there is a lot of discrimination against us LGBTIs,” says Suko. A Haitian saved him from drowning in a river.

Suko, at the San Vicente Migratory Reception Station. CELLO CAMACHO

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and receive all the key information on the country’s current affairs.