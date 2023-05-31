Deportivo Cruz Azul is working intensively on the preparation of its squad on the way to the Apertura 2023 tournament. In such a way that, the cement institution has budgeted that the team registrations are fully defined prior to the start of the next Liga MX competition.
In fact, this weekend it was revealed that the celestial team is close to closing two foreign signings and it was possible to know the nationalities and positions that they are reinforcing.
“Cruz Azul is very close to signing a Colombian midfielder and a Brazilian left winger…”, said the journalist from ESPN, david faitelson. In turn, the version was confirmed this Monday by Adrian Esparza Oteoreporter of TUDN News specialist for the La Noria painting.
“”Cruz Azul is looking for a fast, dribbling Brazilian winger who deals with spaces in attack in a different way. As David Faitelson said, they are also going for a more ‘all terrain’ Colombian midfielder. The rest of the signings will be national. The base will change completely””
– Adrian Esparza Oteo.
This pair of signings would be the fourth and fifth reinforcement of the Machine, it should be noted that the team already has confirmed Carlos Salcedo, Matheus Doria for the defense and it has also transpired that edward aguirre would arrive at the institution to reinforce the attack.
