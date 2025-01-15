

01/15/2025



Updated at 10:52 a.m.





One step forward towards liberalization of professional activity at the taxi rank at the Seville airport, or towards the worsening of the union conflict. This is currently the situation among Sevillian taxi drivers after the arrest of the…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only