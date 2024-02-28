A medal at the Olympic Games, a yellow jersey in the Tour de France. It is the dream of many athletes. But for some athletes, the path to success involves an unhealthy relationship with food. Sports reporter Geertje Tuenter spoke with top athletes and experts about eating disorders and how they can be prevented in the future.

Also read: NOC-NSF: taboo on eating problems in top sport must be removed

Do you have questions, suggestions or ideas about our journalism? Please email our ombudsman at [email protected].

Guest: Geertje Tuenter Presentation: Egbert Kalse Editorial: Lotteke Boogert Edit: Jan Paul de Bondt