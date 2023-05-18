Andrey Doronichev was alarmed last year when he saw a video on social media that appeared to show Ukraine’s president surrendering to Russia.

The video was quickly debunked as a synthetically generated deepfake, but for Doronichev it was a troubling omen. This year, his fears came close to reality, as companies began racing to improve and release AI technology despite the havoc it could wreak.

Generative AI is now available to anyone, and is increasingly capable of fooling people with text, audio, images, and video that appear to have been conceived and captured by humans. The risk of social gullibility has triggered concerns about misinformation, job losses, discrimination, privacy, and widespread dystopia.

For entrepreneurs like Doronichev, it has also become a business opportunity. More than a dozen companies now offer tools to identify if something was done with artificial intelligence, with names like Sensitary AI (deep forgery detection), Fictitious.AI (plagiarism detection), and Originality.AI (also for detecting plagiarism).

Doronichev, a native of Russia, founded a San Francisco company, Optic, to help identify synthetic or counterfeit material, to be, in his words, “an airport X-ray machine for digital content.”

In March, it introduced a website where users can review images to see if they were made with real photography or artificial intelligence. He is working on other services to verify video and audio.

“Content authenticity will become a major issue for society at large,” said Doronichev, who was an investor in a face-swapping app called Reface. “We are entering the era of cheap fakes.” Since it doesn’t cost much to produce fake content, he said, it can be done at scale.

The generative AI market is expected to exceed $109 billion by 2030, with an average growth of 35.6 percent annually until then, according to market research firm Grand View Research. Technology detection-focused companies are a growing part of the industry.

Months after it was created by a Princeton University student, GPTZero claims that more than a million people have used its program to discover computer-generated text. Reality Defender was one of 414 companies chosen from 17,000 applications to be funded by the startup accelerator this winter.

Copyleaks raised $7.75 million last year in part to expand its anti-plagiarism services for schools and universities to detect artificial intelligence in student work. Sentinel, whose founders specialized in cybersecurity and information warfare for the British Royal Navy and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, closed a $1.5 million seed round in 2020 that was backed in part by one of Sentinel’s founding engineers. Skype to help protect democracies against deepfakes and other malware and synthetic media.