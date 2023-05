Saturday, May 27, 2023, 2:24 p.m.







comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

«My name is Nicole, I am a gypsy, I am 49 years old and my life has been very complicated. Now I see the opportunity to improve it. Nicole, a Galician from Lugo, descended into hell when she got married and she met the devil, but she has left behind the bitterness of…

This content is exclusive for subscribers