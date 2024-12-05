He managed to move forward, not without surpriseshe Real Betis to the sixteenths from the end of the King’s Cup after beating Sant Andreu (1-3) in the match of the Second round of the cup tournament played on Wednesday afternoon at the Narcís Sala stadium, and the team from Manuel Pellegrini in the bass drum lottery of the third round of the ko championship this coming Monday December 9 starting at 1 p.m. He Barcelona team managed to tie in the first half both from a direct foul by Chimy Ávila and in the second half they deserved to take the lead on the scoreboard, with clear chances of goal, especially the one in which even a local player avoided his team’s second goal between the sticks after a teammate’s shot crashed into him.

Furthermore, the Busquets Ferrer’s refereeing performance did not leave the followers of the Catalan squad very convinced, since the Balearic A clear handball by Sabaly was not whistled inside the Betic areadecreed as penalty a demolition on Vitor Roque who didn’t seem so much in the replays television and, furthermore, he did not see how bartraalthough he was pushed by an opposing player, he was inside the area when the maximum penalty is taken that Nil repelled the Brazilian forward so that the Catalan central defender of Betis he clinched a goal to score the momentary 1-2 on the scoreboard.

A major scare the one that took the Betic team and the always faithful Heliopolitan fans, who reminds others of more recent timessome in which there were cup titles for the green and white team and others in which Betis fell by the wayside of the Copa del Rey tournament too soon.

We begin this review of Betis’ recent scares in the Copa del Rey with what happened in the 2004-05 seasonwhich ended with him second cup holder title in the Betic showcasesafter beating Osasuna in the final in extra time thanks to Dani’s goal, with Lorenzo Serra Ferrer on the bench. He October 27, 2004Betis visited, in a single match, the Francisco Bono stadium in Alcalá de Guadaíra to play against the Alcalá Sports Clubthen Second B team. A team with Edu, Oliveira, Assunçao, Toni Doblas, Rivas or Capi, among otherswas not able to score and with the initial 0-0 the end of the 120 minutes of the regulatory time and extension. So we had to go to penalties. Doblas saved the decisive penalty and the shootout would end with a 2-4 victory for Verdiblanco.. The goalkeeper of the Alcala team was Javi Varas, former goalkeeper for Sevilla, Celta, Granada, Huesca and Las Palmas, among others.









But that season the scares didn’t stop there. Betis won in Carranza against Cádiz in the Second round (0-2), also in a single match, and in the round of 16 they defeated Mirandés in a double match after winning in Miranda de Ebro by 1-3 and drawing 0-0 in Heliopolis. It was in quarter finals where another occurred shock. The rival, the Gramanetalso from Second B. The match first leg in Catalan lands ended with a tie at two on the scoreboard and lapin Villamarín, then Manuel Ruiz de Lopera, the Barcelona team was one goal away from going to the semifinals. Betis ended up winning 4 to 3. Assunçao scored the fourth goal for the Betics in the minute 85 and Aarón scored the third goal for the Catalans in the 87th minute. In those final minutes, fear took over the fans watching the game in Heliópolis.

Talavera, another scare prior to a title

Seventeen years later, in the season that ended with the third Copa del Rey title after beating Valencia in La Cartuja in the penalty shootout in the 21-22 edition of the championship, the match against Talavera de la Reina in La Mancha lands, eliminatory single party. In a packed El Prado stadium, with a large presence of Betis fans, The Talavera team forced extra time with two minutes remaining for ninety. The Toledo team went ahead with a little Gongora penalty in the 5th minute. Betis came back with goals from Borja Iglesias and Joaquínthis one from a penalty, and the locals tied in the 88th minute thanks to a goal from pear trees. In the extensionManuel Pellegrini’s pupils, with the goals of Diego Lainez (minute 116) and Channels (m. 119), they finally overcame the process to score the final 2-4 without going to penalties.

Borja Iglesias and his goal against Villanovense in injury time

We finish this review of the recent Betis scares in the Copa del Rey with what happened in the edition of the last season 23-24 in Villanueva de la Serena. Plus, it was practically just a year ago. It seems that Pellegrini’s team has learned nothing. That terrifying afternoon-night the Betic team was eliminated for 26 minutesthose who passed from both from Villanovense, a work by Isra Cano in the 62nd minute, to Abde’s equalizer in the 88th minute. Appeared Borja Iglesias in the second minute of injury time to mark the 1-2 definitive and thus prevent the tie from going to extra time. In fact, it was the last service of the Galician striker with Betis, since in the winter market from last year he left loaned to Bayer Leverkusen and in the current campaign he is playing loan at Celta de Vigo. Last season, Betis was eliminated by Alavés in the duel in Mendizorroza corresponding to the round of 32 (1-0).