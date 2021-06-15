His dual status as brother and informal advisor without a letterhead, as perceived in the circuits of the red circle, made that in recent months, in the midst of the health crisis, his phone has been plagued with offers from alleged providers of vaccines against COVID. They swear in their environment that there were almost fifty offers that came to sell to the Buenos Aires administration, but did not handle any of those requests. They say he preferred not to interfere.

“Lobbyist”. This is how Augusto Rodríguez Larreta defines himself in private, the brother of the head of government who has been dedicated to public relations for years, who sits at some of the most select tables of business power and who operates for Horacio Rodríguez Larreta in specific steps that the mayor prefers to delegate.

“He’s a nice lobbyist, very seductive, with a very interesting agenda“is defined by a historical PRO leader who speaks daily with the head of government and who has resorted to his services on countless occasions on the advice of the future presidential candidate: “Talk to my brother”.

Former manager of Institutional Relations of the IRSA Group -a role that forced him to lobby on more than one occasion in the Legislature-, former spokesman for former Menem ministers Oscar Camilión and Roque Fernández, Augusto Rodríguez Larreta turned to public relations while his brother prepared his political project. They founded the Sophia Group at the time, in the mid-90s, the think tank Liberal who contributed to the PRO to a group of officials in its beginnings.

More sybarite and much less structured than his brother -he traveled this weekend to climb to the south of the country-, the eldest of the Rodríguez Larreta recently joined the political assembly table of the Head of the City at the request of the Head of Government himself, according to official sources.

It is one of the many areas that surround Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, a fanatic of radio conduction, and who leads on paper Eduardo Macchiavelli. The figure of the official awakens, however, all kinds of internal transcendent. The highest grossing? Which is a sign that the head of government has not yet taken his presidential campaign seriously.

When that project is formalized, it transcends from Uspallata, his brother will have a role more in view of all.

It is that in recent times, as reconstructed Clarion, there was a family debate about the multi-rubric role of the brother of the head of government: his informal advice arouses all kinds of speculation. “Solve questions”, they synthesize. “Of all kinds”, they add. Last December, for example, he put together a lunch with front-line businessmen in the Uspallata dining room.

Augusto Rodríguez Larreta with his wife, the former model Julieta Spina.

He was the one who approached the top of the Buenos Aires administration, for example, the consultant Guillermo Seita, and has ties with various leaders, such as the governor of Salta, Gustavo Sáenz: during the summer visit, the Buenos Aires chief slept in the president’s residence . However, in the relationshipist’s environment they highlight that he does not get involved in the daily management, although he did collaborate in the chinstrap crisis that shook the government last year, in the midst of a pandemic. It has a direct line with officials. Of some he is a friend, as of Federico Di Benedetto, the Secretary of Communication and man of maximum confidence of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.

They also say that there are leaders who use him as a messenger for their brother. “With him, the message arrives well, and has good reception“, they assure.

His last step in the public function was in the Bapro Group, after the arrival of Cambiemos a la Casa Rosada.

Before, at the beginning of Mauricio Macri’s second term in the City, he worked alongside the then Minister of Modernization, Emilio Monzó: He took the place left by Álvaro González, who resigned from the management at odds with the leader of Carlos Tejedor. Augusto Rodríguez Larreta would do the same in a short time but directly with Macri, who took advantage of a family oversight and ran him off. They had been friends. They were never frequented again, as it transpired, due to sparks between the former president and a recognized opinion leader linked to the relationshipist. Now, he shares grudges with his brother against the former president.

Augusto and Horacio grew up together with Mariano, the youngest of the three – disinterested in politics, he is dedicated to therapeutic medicine – along with his father, the namesake of the head of Government, a refined leader of developmentalism who worked for the government of Carlos Menem -he left the Ministry of Defense due to the scandal of the sale of arms to Croatia and Ecuador-, which had a stint in the administration of the former SIDE in the late 1980s and the beginning of the Menemism and that the military disappeared in 1997 during some weeks, while presiding over Racing Club.

According to official records, his last formal employer is Cabaña Santa Sergia, a fabulous family heirloom business dedicated to “sustainable livestock genetics.” It also shares half a dozen commercial partnerships with the family, some of them with Bárbara Diez, ex-wife of the head of Government. And he advises a foreign investment fund with a focus on agriculture and energy.

Since the separation of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, at the end of last year, the bond with the brother has become even more accentuated. The mayor is even now allowed evening meetings. From that moment, they share more time together. Part of the weekend, the head of the City usually spends it in the house of Augusto Rodríguez Larreta, in a closed neighborhood in the north.

In some informal talk in recent months, they remarked from the Buenos Aires offices, the mayor’s brother raised his objections to a local inmate between María Eugenia Vidal and Patricia Bullrich: It is, as they explain, one of those that believes that it can have a high cost.

It was, for example, the one that the head of government paid for the trip to Brazil at the end of February with his brother, by private plane, for a few days of vacation away from routine. The detractors of Augusto Rodríguez Larreta used that escape as an example to fall on him.