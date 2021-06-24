Espanyol has played two leagues this season or perhaps the same competition but on two different playing fields. In the green, everyone has seen it. A parakeet team that has achieved promotion to First in a collective and individual record course. But off the field, the club has had to deal with two impediments: relegation and the pandemic. Real missiles to the waterline of the marketing area.

In the 2019-20 season, the one that started before COVID-19 and in which the Spanish played the Europa League, the income is stood at 14.77 million, a record considering the previous years. But the descent to Second and the onset of the pandemic caused substantial changes that reduced this item to just over half, around the eight million, still greater than seven First Clubs in the 2019-20 season. The challenge of the entity is to start the other ascent, to recover the past figures.

Once the relegation was forged, Espanyol, which has a number of long-term and loyal sponsors, had to renegotiate the contracts. One of the first decisions was to agree with the betting company Betway the sponsorship of the jersey only for one year taking into account the new law of betting house regulation approved by the government in October. A profitable agreement for both parties but which is now ending, albeit with nuances. “We have conversations with them”They comment from the entity, although it may not be the front of the shirt.

For that space, the club is studying the option again of Riviera maya, with which excellent relations are maintained. While waiting to close this agreement, the club has already announced the three-year agreement with Reale Seguros. A bet that was solidified in January, when the insurance company with more than 120 years of existence saw it clear that Espanyol was going to go up to First and advanced an agreement that has been in the refrigerator for months.

In order to alleviate the lack of assistance At the stadium, which also affected the sponsors’ boxes and the relationships that stem from it, the club created its virtual world. They tried to emulate what is experienced in the stadium, with telematic meetings with the rest of the sponsors and guests such as former players or even fans, who connected inside the stadium. A way to compensate for the inconvenience of not being able to go to the stadium on weekends. Situation that will be reversed on 21-22, the year of the promotion in the marketing area.