So much thinking about the positives for coronavirus, that threat that finally only hit the director of the Tour, Christian prudhomme, and some journalists abandoned by the organization, who had almost forgotten about the other positive ones, those of our whole life: those of doping. The case was reported on Monday, a day after the coronation in Paris, but it had occurred during the last week of the race: the Arkéa Samsic had been subjected to a search in the Alps, within an investigation of the Marseille Prosecutor’s Office for “administration and prescription to an athlete of prohibited substances or methods, without medical justification”, and also for “transportation of products”. The investigations, according to known details, do not affect the entire team, not even its staff official, but three of his runners, the Colombians Nairo and Dayer quintana, and Winner Anacona, and two people around him, a doctor of the same nationality and a Spanish assistant. Here there is not a positive to use, but a judicial instruction that can end in criminal and sports sanctions.

The investigation reminds us that for a long time, specifically since the scandal Festina In 1998, the fight against doping has a more effective tool than the controls in the police arm. In fact, routine systems haven’t caught any cheats on the Tour since Frank Schleck in 2012. This absence of positives, a decade after the record suffered the disqualification of three of its champions (Armstrong, Landis and Accountant), it can be motivated by two reasons: by a greater cleanliness in the peloton or by a relaxation in the search. Or maybe for a few doses of both. The Arkéa affair, regardless of its resolution, serves to refresh that the fight against doping must continue active. And that there are still other positives to detect.