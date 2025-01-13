He Aston Villa is negotiating with Sevillethe signing of Loïc Badé. The Nervionense team requests more than 20 million euros to let out the French central defender who Monchiwho was the one who took him to Seville, now wants his team in the English Premier League. It is not the first time that the one from San Fernando, so closely linked to Sevilla due to his career, seeks to incorporate a footballer from the Nervion team to his team.

Monchi has been Sevilla sports director during two stages throughout his career. In the first of them he was linked to the club, occupying this role from 2000 to 2017 when he left for the Rome. In 2019 He left Italy to return to Seville, taking charge of the club’s sports management again until June 2023 he packed his bags to arrive at the Aston Villa.

Already during his time at Roma, Monchi signed for the team giallorosso to Steven N’Zonzi. The French midfielder, world champion, had joined Sevilla in the summer of 2015 under the signature of Monchi, and in the summer of 2018 the one from San Fernando wanted to have him again for his project. The Italian team paid Sevilla 26.65 million euros in an operation that contemplated some variable concepts that could raise the figure to 30.6 million euros at most. Things did not go well in Rome for either Monchi or N’Zonzisince the first did not leave good memories in the Italian capital and the second is considered one of the worst signings in the club’s recent history.

Nor has Monchi considered the Sevilla players untouchable since he was linked to Aston Villa. During the summer of 2023 the English team tried to sign Marcos Acuña. The transfer was not closed, causing serious anger in the footballer and also in José Luis Mendilibar, coach of Sevilla at the time, for proceeding from an attempt that transcended his ally shortly before. a few hours before Sevilla played the European Super Cup final against Manchester City. In an interview granted to ABC of SevilleMarcos Acuña assured that “Sevilla FC had an important offer that, due to personal reasons of the president and Monchi, was not closed, and I was the one affected.” “I think he didn’t deserve it because a good amount of money would have come in,” added the Argentine. For his part, in the press conference prior to the aforementioned match against Manchester City, Mendilibar said the following when asked about Acuña’s possible departure for Aston Villa: “I have said not to screw with what I have, at least Let them leave me as I am. If they are bothering you on one side or the other… If even when you have been here maybe you have not been so good and now you are somewhere else they are bothering you, what are you going to do? “You have to put up with it.”









Monchi, who was seen last Saturday in the stands of the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán during the Sevilla-Valencia match, is now negotiating with Victor Ortahis successor in the Sevilla position, the signing of Loic Badé which would mean a significant relief for the Nervión club’s accounts if the operation were closed and the transfer exceeded 20 million euros, but which would further lower the level of García Pimienta’s squad. The one from San Fernando He was also last Friday in Vallecas watching Rayo-Celta with his sights set on Óscar Mingueza while Aston Villa was playing an FA Cup match and was one of the great absentees at the farewell ceremony for Jesús Navaswith whom he was sitting at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán. Next to them was also Damià VidaganyDirector of Football Operations at Aston Villa.