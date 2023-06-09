Donald Trump’s new indictment, this time for violation of laws protecting classified documents, may not be the last. The former president of the United States and current Republican candidate for the White House faces numerous pending legal cases for reasons of the most diverse: from the illegal use of campaign funds to his role in the assault of a mob on the Capitol on January 6, 2021 , going through attempts to alter the outcome of the November 2020 election.

The real estate magnate must appear next Tuesday in a federal court in Miami, according to what he himself has told on his social networks. It is not the first time that the former television celebrity has been cited in court in recent times.

Trump had become the first former US president to be formally imputed last March. The Manhattan prosecutor’s office charged him with 34 counts of falsifying accounting records for payments that his former henchman, Michael Cohen, had made on his behalf to porn actress Stormy Daniels in 2016 to keep her quiet about their alleged sexual relationship and his electoral campaign at that time would not be harmed. After a first hearing, in which the charges were presented to him and the former tenant of the White House pleaded not guilty, the trial is set for March 25, 2024, when the season of electoral primaries in the Republican Party will be in full swing.

Lawyers for the former president are trying to get the case moved from Manhattan courts to federal court.

The former president returned to the New York courts in April, this time for a civil case. Writer E Jean Carroll accused him of raping her in the 1990s and defaming her after she broke the story in 2019. A jury found Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation and ordered him to pay the plaintiff compensation of five million dollars. The former president’s lawyers are trying to get a reduction in that fine or to have a new trial held.

But the most significant cases, both due to the criminal consequences that they may entail and the political repercussions that they may generate, are yet to come.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

The case of the assault on the Capitol

Special counsel Jack Smith, who has led the investigation into the classified documents found in Trump’s possession at his Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago, has also investigated, on behalf of the Justice Department, the former president’s role in the acts after his defeat in the November 2020 elections that culminated in the assault on the Capitol.

His former vice president and current rival in the Republican White House race, Mike Pence, testified before a grand jury in Washington in April after Trump lost an appeal seeking to block his former ticket partner from testifying.

This investigation also examines a plot that would have presented false lists of voters -the representatives of the states that on January 6, 2021 had to present the votes of their constituencies in Congress, to corroborate the victory of Joe Biden in the elections- and avoid so lawmakers certify the Democrat as the new US president.

A special House committee that investigated the assault recommended the Justice Department bring charges against Trump for conspiracy to make a false official statement and incitement to insurrection, among other grounds.

Alteration of election results in Georgia

The district attorney in Fulton County (Georgia) Fani Willis, a Democrat, is investigating whether Trump and others related to him tried to alter the result of the 2020 elections in that state.

The investigation originates from a call by the then president to the local secretary of state, Republican Brad Raffesperger, to “find” enough votes in his territory to reverse Biden’s advantage in those elections. But it has since expanded to include, among other things, other calls by Trump and his associates to Georgia officials after the election and baseless allegations of voter fraud made to state legislators.

Willis has hinted that potential indictments will arrive before September 1. In a letter to County High Court Chief Judge Ural Glanville, he noted that many of his staff will be working remotely for the first three weeks of August and has asked judges not to schedule in-person trials and hearings during part of that time for security reasons.

Experts believe that Trump may have violated at least three election laws in that state and can be charged with conspiracy to commit voter fraud, criminal solicitation to commit voter fraud and intentional interference in the conduct of electoral tasks.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.