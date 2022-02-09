Who would want to trade with Marc Overmars? A few days ago there were still “countless millions”, to speak with WF Hermans. Now no one is left of that. Everyone would be ashamed if he were Overmars.

That Overmars also said he was ashamed of himself is a new development in the #MeToo era. It’s a form of admission that was completely foreign to notorious predecessors like Harvey Weinstein and Jeffrey Epstein, though their actions demanded much more than Overmars’s. At least, if Overmars’ transgressive behavior is limited to what is known so far: oblique texts to female staff, including the dick pics†

You could call it a new variant of pencil peddling, that of sending pictures of one’s own gender. Contemporary exhibitionism. Again, the peddler tells himself that women are aroused by his penis, a form of self-deception in the service of his own arousal.

It is inappropriate behaviour, especially for a leader of a large company like Ajax. The women who fell victim to it will continue to suffer from it for a long time to come. Overmars’ resignation was therefore inevitable, although he seems to have thought otherwise at first. He would have gotten away with it before, but the old days no longer exist in the realm of sexual mores. Other leading figures will also find out, men whose names have been whispered pityingly for some time.

A bleak consequence of affairs such as the one surrounding Overmars is the glee they arouse. Much of it can be found on Twitter: sniggering allusions, photos and videos. All repressed jealousy towards such successful people comes to the fore. Small makes itself big when big is made small. Digital lynching as a modern pastime. It reminds me of the photos of exuberant people who, after the Liberation, jeered at the so-called kraut whores while they were publicly shaved. Suddenly everyone had been in the resistance, except those women.

Overmars destroyed, ha! Now Edwin van der Sar, because he must be an accomplice. Can’t all of Ajax leave?

You don’t hear such elated cynics about the consequences for Overmars’ family. About the children who have to go back to school, now no longer with a name they could be proud of, but with a name that has been tarnished forever. Overmars, ha!

And Overmars himself? He has meant a lot to his country. As a footballer who played 86 times in Orange, and as a director who made Ajax great again – and in doing so rendered a service to the whole of the Netherlands, because just like Johan Cruijff, Ajax is also internationally a concept that is associated with the Netherlands.

Those merits should not be taken from Overmars, now that the light has fallen on a dark side in his character of which, except insiders at Ajax and the women involved, no one has known anything.

The media plays their own, not always impeccable, part in such an affair. They do what they’re supposed to – and sometimes a little more, a little too much, stretching and magnifying everything, as if a new Weinstein or Epstein had been discovered. That is not the case. It’s a new Overmars – another Overmars.