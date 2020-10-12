An apparent contradiction of football: Spain did not play well, but his match reinforces the optimism that emerges around the Selection. It is the distance between the impression, real on the other hand, and the consequences, which is not related to the result, a victory by the minimum, but to factors that are important in the growth of a team.

In many respects, the Spanish National Team is a compendium of apprentices, surrounded by some highly respected veterans. They are transcendental players because of who they are and what they represent. Sergio Ramos, Navas and Busquets They deserve the place they maintain in the National Team, because they are the best in their positions or because their competitors do not clearly surpass them. In addition to their objective qualities, still in force, they add leadership, experience and knowledge.

These admirable footballers are now fundamental for their mentoring of a group of young people who have just entered the great international theater of football. Sergio Ramos, Navas and Busquets are the last Mohicans of the National Team that won the world 10 years ago. Essential then – the entry of Navas was essential in the victory over Holland– They are also now.

The three add more than 250 international matches, a figure that becomes outrageous when approached from the side of the new ones. Versus Switzerland, Luis Enrique He lined up several footballers with very little background in the National Team. Pau Torres, Dani Olmo, which was baptized as interior right, Mikel Merino, Ansu Fati Y Ferran, they barely exceed 30 games together. Later appeared Adama Traoré. It was their second meeting.

They are not the only novelty. Eric Garcia (19 years) featured in the lineup against Portugal. Others, with more experience in Spanish football, have not enjoyed a journey in the national team. It is the case of Gerard Moreno, Reguilón or Channels. Excellent careers, awarded now in the calls of Luis Enrique. They all deserve it. Opinions are almost unanimous regarding them, but until recently none of them had an international past in the senior category.

Setting up this type of team is extremely difficult, even more so in this historical moment, with a pandemic that has prevented the National Team from playing for a year. Luis Enrique has felt, with all the reason in the world, to explore a wide group of players and has decided, with the same reason, that there were no reasons to delay the arrival of young people any longer, regardless of age and provenance.

Fewer players have been seen Barça, from Real Madrid and from Athletic. Luis Enrique had not lost himself in the attempt either. The new ones are preceded by their excellent performances in the best leagues of Europe and a great track record in the youth categories of the National Team. It is better to try and take advantage of that talent than to delay the wait, with the risk of being lost in the team and losing the vigorous push of the youngest, a rule not only applicable to football.

Whatever the end result of the League of Nations, Luis Enrique will have been right. He does not take risks, as some circles suspected before the game with Portugal. The coach has preferred to drive the future without shedding essential players in the last decade. People like Sergio Ramos, Navas and Busquets also want to soak up the youthful enthusiasm in the new group.

Against Switzerland, Spain did not have a brilliant match. He found a team very well structured defensively, according to the current canon: very high pressure, tenacious and convinced. Disarming that type of plan is very difficult for teams that prefer to enjoy possession of the ball. Spain achieved their goal and even found a player who serves as a magnificent resource to break these kinds of defensive labyrinths. It is Adama Traoré, observed at the moment as an athletic anomaly in a team that has been characterized by its lightness. Does it contribute? Of course. And a lot.