Just a century ago a neighbor of this district and with the same surname reached the mayor’s office in the middle of an epidemic The Town Hall and the Plaza de La Glorieta, fenced around its entire perimeter at the beginning of the last century. ANTONIO BOTÍAS Murcia Sunday, March 28, 2021, 09:44



They share surname and origin: the hamlet of Puente Tocinos. And even the dignity of being mayors of Murcia. Or the need to face a pandemic. And exactly a century separates them. The election a few days ago of José Antonio Serrano as the first mayor of the capital recalls how another neighbor of that district reached the same chair and