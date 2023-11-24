It’s a nightmare that has no end. Real Murcia, in 2023, is still facing debts generated by Jesús Samper in the first years of the Madrid lawyer at the head of the Grana club. One of them is the one claimed by Málaga Club de Fútbol, ​​a rival that will visit Enrique Roca (6:00 p.m.) next Sunday, and that through a lawsuit in Court of Instruction number 8 demands the payment of 156,481 euros plus costs.

This amount is the embers of an even greater debt that the centenary entity generated with this club in 2003, when Samper himself decided to unilaterally remove Real Murcia from the G-30, a group formed to defend the audiovisual rights of First and First Division teams. Second and to which both belonged. A step that resulted in the club being fined 5 million euros by the Court of Arbitration for Sports to be distributed among its 28 former partners (Racing also left) led by lawyer Javier Tebas, today president of the Professional Football League. The then president of Grana broke the agreement and signed with Sogecable, a move that harmed Real Murcia.

See also Anahí de Cárdenas announces that she will marry: "Nothing is missing, I have everything ready" The total debt, which in December 2019 was 431,878 euros, comes from the sanction against Real Murcia for leaving the G-30 in 2003

In fact, years later, this debt was still alive and was included in the grana bankruptcy of 2009, and later in the 2014 counter-agreement that ended in 2019. In this section this debt of Real Murcia stopped being collective and was divided among the member clubs of the extinct G-30. In these years, the amount owed by Murcia to Málaga and Atlético Malagueño, its subsidiary, barely decreased on December 31, 2019, amounting to 431,878 euros.

A 20-year soap opera

1 The origin:

Samper decided to leave the G-30 in 2003 and was sentenced to pay 5 million to his former partners, including Málaga and its subsidiary.

2 Competition:

In 2009 the G-30 debt became bankrupt, but the club did not pay it. In 2019 he owed Málaga 431,878 euros.

3 First agreement:

The Tornel group paid 118,945 euros and deferred another 312,963 euros to 2020.

4 Second covenant:

The Ramos board paid 156,481 euros, but did not pay the other half.

5 Demand:

Málaga claims the other 156,481 euros.

Tornel’s first payment



Tornel’s group, in charge of the club in 2019, managed to pay, despite the great economic difficulties and moments of legal uncertainty in the entity, 118,945 euros that avoided the liquidation of Murcia, setting in parallel with Málaga the June 30 2020 as the new date to pay the remaining 312,963 euros. A commitment that, due to the pandemic, Real Murcia was unable to fulfill and that caused an incidental lawsuit for non-compliance by Málaga that was dissipated with a new agreement.

On December 10, 2021, and under the mandate of Agustín Ramos, this debt ceased to be bankrupt after an agreement between clubs that consisted of an initial payment of 156,481 euros and the signing of two new installments of 78,240 euros each to be paid on December 30, 2022 and on the same date in 2023. But Real Murcia did not comply with the second of them and led Málaga to sue the Grana entity for a total debt of 156,482 euros that it now claims.

After writing to the general registry on January 24, 2023, the Andalusian club, which has been under judicial intervention since January 2020 and is headed by administrator José María Muñoz, claims this amount that will now be able to fight in court once The lawsuit was admitted on September 27 by the Court of First Instance 8 of Murcia. It is only a part of the nearly 10 million that the club owes to private creditors and that the entity’s legal services intend to restructure.

Tornel and Ramos made payments to reduce it, but Málaga, the next Grana rival and the club that was judicially intervened, wants to collect the rest now

Of course, first, the Málaga administrator, who usually travels to all the blue and white team’s away games and frequently visits Murcia for personal reasons, will witness the other game from the Enrique Roca box, the soccer game, in which both clubs are playing for three important points in the fight for the long-awaited promotion to Second Division.