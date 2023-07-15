Luis Díaz is, today, the most important Colombian soccer player in Europe. After a brilliant first season with Liverpool, the peasant is getting ready to come back under his own power.

Díaz arrived in Liverpool at the beginning of 2022, from Porto de Portugal, and from the outset he won the title. But in his second season, a knee injury and subsequent relapse sidelined him for six months.

Now a namesake of his could follow in his footsteps in Europe. This is Luis Ángel Díaz, a footballer who even acts as an attacker at Envigado.

This has been the career of the other Luis Díaz

Díaz, born in Apartadó 20 years ago, has different characteristics from his famous namesake. Although they are the same height, 1.78 meters, the man from Envigado plays more as a center forward and stands out for his speed.

Alberto Suárez, the DT of Envigado, made him debut as a professional on July 28, 2021, in a Copa Colombia match against Atlético Bucaramanga. He has already played 22 games in all competitions and has scored three goals in the League. He was also part of the Colombian Selection processes.

Díaz was also champion of the National Sub-20 with Envigado and that is why he was last week in the Copa Libertadores of the category, in which the Colombian team did not overcome the first phase.

However, his performance did not go unnoticed and, according to the journalist Julián Capera, English clubs would be interested in his services.

🚨🔜🏴 The attacker Luis Ángel Diaz 🇨🇴 is very close to completing his arrival at a team from the #PremierLeague from England. Envigado will retain a percentage of its economic rights 🍊 pic.twitter.com/74NOavtWVb — Julian Capera (@JulianCaperaB) July 11, 2023

For now, the possible fate of the ‘other’ Luis Díaz is unknown, but Envigado, historically, has been a club that exports players such as James Rodríguez, Fredy Guarín, Juan Fernando Quintero and, more recently, Yaser Asprilla, Jhon Durán and Juan Manuel Shoe.

SPORTS

More sports news