As part of the celebrations for the Bicentennial of Peru, has been announced one of the projects that Latina has to commemorate this date. The other liberators It is the new series that will lead the channel to resume the fictions that it popularized years ago.

Through a statement, it was reported that the national production has already started its recordings and will have the experienced producer Andrés Santamaria as responsible for the story. He has been part of works such as: Pasión de gavilanes, Doña Bárbara, El zorro, La Guzman and La bandida.

According to information shared by Andina, The other liberators It will be composed of eight chapters and will hit television in July this year. Various natural settings have been used for the locations and costume design.

“They have been about three and a half months visiting museums, fortresses, fields near Lima and also in the province. Various places that are not intervened by modernity. While we achieved the wardrobe thanks to Andrés Santamaria, who provided us with the rental of garments from a period Colombian production called La Pola, which has been adapted by our team ”, Luis Guillermo Camacho, manager, shared on the state portal Latin programming and content.

Actors who will be part of the other liberators

Thanks to a first advance, it has been announced that the cast is made up of Reynaldo Arenas, Francesca Vargas, Pold Gastello, Christian Esquivel, Hernán Romero, among others.

Christian Esquivel will play Tupac Amaru II. Photo: Latina

Francesca Vargas will play Micaela Bastidas. Photo: Latina

This new series has the mission of highlighting the value of heroism, the fight for freedom, independence and the diversity of thought that guided ancient Peruvians.