The payment of hundreds of millions of dollars of foxnews to settle a defamation case does not end its legal troubles, as the chain faces other shareholder lawsuits over its dissemination of electoral conspiracy theories.



The news giant agreed Tuesday to pay $787.5 million to the Dominion voting technology company who sued her for falsely reporting that her electronic ballot boxes were used to rig the 2020 election against Donald Trump.

What other processes are you facing?

Payment to Dominion

Fox agreed Tuesday to pay $787.5 million in a settlement with Dominion Voting Systems to avoid a last-minute defamation trial in which the voting machine company accused the television network of spread falsehoods about alleged fraud in the 2020 US election.

The amount is slightly less than half of the compensation that Dominion sought with the lawsuit it filed in March 2021 against the conservative channel for its false allegations, in support of former President Donald Trump (2017-2021), that the company had rigged the presidential election in which Democrat Joe Biden won.

(Also read: Exclusive: the issues that Biden and Petro will discuss at their meeting in Washington)

The network is facing other shareholder lawsuits for its spread of electoral conspiracy theories.

Fox thus avoided a high-profile trial that would have become a parade of Fox personalities, including its owner, tycoon Rupert Murdoch, and its star host, Tucker Carlson.

Analysts had predicted that It could be one of the most momentous defamation trials in American legal history.

The proceedings of the process had already laid bare the conservative chain with the publication of emails and SMS showing that some of its stars, and even Murdoch himself, did not believe at all, in November 2020, that the election had been rigged, although before the cameras they assured the opposite.

(Also: Why trouble with the law can cost Trump the presidency?)

Dominion, whose electronic voting machines were used in 28 states in the presidential election won by Democrat Joe Biden, It was Trump’s beast noire, who accused the company, without evidence, of having been rigged.

The conservative chain, which continues to be the most watched in the United States, wanted to turn this trial into an emblematic case of press freedom, since according to it, it was legitimate to give the Trump camp a floor when contesting the result and “essential for the search for truth” to let all parties speak.

Dominion relied on internal discussions to argue that Fox News was deliberately lying, so as not to lose part of a pro-Trump audience.

Dominion was Trump’s beast noire, who accused the company, without evidence, of having been rigged. See also Book Review | Just when the Super Bowl is about to start, digital connections are down - Don DeLillo describes what's left for us when TVs, computers and smartphones stop working

US media reported that the channel’s presenters will not have to admit or apologize to the audience for spreading falsehoods, which would likely anger their loyal viewers.

At the center of the trial would be whether Fox News knowingly broadcast the falsehoods. To win the lawsuit, Dominion would have had to show “actual malice”, that is, that Fox knew that the information was wrong or that he had a “reckless disregard” for the truth.

Since 1964, in the field of communication media, the demonstration is a high bar that constitutes one of the pillars of US legislation.

(Also read: Will Trump withdraw his presidential candidacy due to proceedings against him? This he said)

Other judicial processes

Parallel to the Dominion case election technology company Smartmatic sued Fox News for defamation and asks for $2.7 billion in damages.

“The Dominion litigation exposed some of Fox’s misconduct and misinformation harm. Smartmatic will expose the rest,” said J. Erik Connolly, attorney for Smartmatic. He added that the company was “committed to clearing its name, recovering the severe damage suffered and holding Fox accountable for undermining democracy.”

The election technology company Smartmatic sued Fox News for defamation. See also 3D Dubai Infrastructure Lines Maps

Smartmatic sued Fox News in a New York state court in February 2021, alleging that the network knowingly issued more than 100 false claims that its technology was used to rig votes for Joe Biden.

A Fox News spokesman did not respond to a request for comment, but in earlier statements the network denied the allegations.

The Smartmatic complaint cites comments by former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and presenters including Lou Dobbs and Jeanine Pirro.

In February, a New York appeals court rejected Fox News’ request to dismiss the case. No trial date has yet been set.

(You can read: Secret payments to a doorman and a former Playboy bunny: the cases that dot Trump)

Also, last month, A Fox News production company filed two lawsuits against the network, alleging that its lawyers coerced it to give false testimony and also denounced a “hostile work environment”.

Fox, according to some reports, is also facing other lawsuits from shareholders accusing it of breaching its fiduciary duties in covering Trump’s whistleblowing.

Murdoch admitted that in the Dominion case some presenters had “endorsed” Trump’s lie, but denied that the network encouraged those claims, according to court documents filed by Dominion.

ANGIE RUIZ

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With AFP and EFE