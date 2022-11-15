Mexico.- The Mexican comedian, Sergio Verduzcoor better known as “plantain“, He continues to face a strong controversy after a joke he made about the death of the young Debanhi Escobarbut it is not the first time it has happened, since it has happened several times in the past, although there is one that no one can forget.

Now that it is on everyone’s lips, many have begun to remember when in 2012 he returned to do his thing with “black humor”making a joke about the tragedy of the ABC Nursery in Sonora where at least 49 little ones died burned, in the year 2010.

After that tragedy that shocked Mexico, Platanito had a live comedy show, at which point he made another joke that led to its cancellation by Internet users, as it was considered “bad taste” and “insensitive”.

“Do you know what Michael Jackson died of? Out of despair… because they burned down a nursery there in Sonora“, he began. “Don’t make fun of… poor kids to the pastor, besides there’s no daycare anymore, now they’ve opened a little shop called Kentucky fried childrenhe continued.

What joke did Platanito make about Debanhi Escobar?

In a video that went viral on TikTok, the comedian can be seen in one of his shows when he talks about Debanhi Escobar, making a joke about the subject and also about the situation in Monterrey, as it should be remembered that the city went through a water crisis. potable.

“Where was he from?… Monterrey… and how did he die?… drowned, in Monterrey, where there is no water,” joked the clown, unleashing a strong controversy that has kept him in the eye of the hurricane and targeted for criticism.