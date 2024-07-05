Lorenzo Musetti advances to the third round of Wimbledon, the third Grand Slam event of the season, currently being played on the grass courts of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet club in London. The 22-year-old Italian, number 25 in the world and seeded, wins the derby with his peer and compatriot Luciano Darderi, number 37 in the ATP ranking, with a score of 6-4, 4-6, 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 6-4 in three hours and 49 minutes.