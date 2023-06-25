This Sunday the Mexican team will be playing his first game of the Gold Cup 2023when measured against its counterpart from Honduras.
With the departure of coach Diego Cocca for having lost in the semifinal of the Concacaf Nations League against his counterpart from the United States, the new helmsman who arrives as a ‘firefighter’ is Jaime Lozano, who has experience in minor teams. However, the ‘Jimmy’ will have a significant loss for the golden contest.
Which player will miss the tournament?
The footballer of the Tigers, sebastian cordova, has been dropped from Tricolor due to an injury. It was in a statement from the Mexican Soccer Federation where they reported the loss of the national winger.
“The Directorate of National Teams informs that Sebastián Córdova is out due to injury from the final call of the Mexican National Team that will participate in the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup.”
They also detailed that the footballer who will take his place will be his teammate Diego Laínez.
“The Tigres player will report to his club to continue his rehabilitation process. Diego Lainez is the player who will be registered on his site”can be read in the report.
In this way, Sebastián Córdova joined the loss due to injury to Chivas striker Alexis Vega, who was absent due to a discomfort in his right knee, although he avoided the operating room, however, he will be undergoing rehabilitation therapies and his return to the courts is unknown.
