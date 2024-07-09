Ses Salines, Cala Saladeta, Platges de Comte… The dream paradise of turquoise waters is in Ibiza. The Balearic island presents itself, as every summer, as one of the favourite options for tourists from all over Europe and beyond. Far from the crowded south, from the yachts of the famous and the noise of the big parties, there are options for a somewhat quieter getaway.

Forests, routes and silence. There is life beyond the south of Ibiza with one unshakeable certainty: in times of Instagram and Tiktok, you will never enjoy corners alone.

The views from Puig de Missa

Puig de Missa, in the Ibizan town of Santa Eulària des Riu. José Juan González Sans (Alamy / CORDON PRESS)

A few decades ago, Santa Eulària des Riu was an idyllic white village on the Mediterranean. Its people were dedicated to fishing and agriculture. “Olive trees, carob trees, almond trees, orange and lemon trees, apricot trees, wheat, corn, alfalfa, melon and sweet potato stems, roots in the ground, fronds and branches in the sun, water bubbling underground and running through streams and irrigation ditches,” described Elliot Paul in his book Life and death of a Spanish people (1937). Today, this past can still be seen from the highest part of the town: Puig de Missa. It is advisable to climb on foot, and it offers views of another era, but with more concrete. The church at the top is a real discovery. Built in the 16th century, it has “immensely thick walls with loopholes so narrow in the battlements that they seemed more like slits than windows,” recalled Paul himself, who wrote one of the most fascinating books about the island of Ibiza.

Benirràs: the rhythm of the sunset

At dusk, drums mark the rhythm on Benirràs beach. German Lama (Europa Press / Getty Images)

On Benirràs beach, drums mark the rhythm of the setting sun every evening. The big party is on Sunday, when the number of people increases at the same rate as the difficulty of access. By midday, the car parks are full and the only way down to the cove is by well-organised public transport. Before you lose hope of finding a spot, there are alternatives beyond the seventh day. The percussion also comes on for a few minutes every day, enough to enjoy one of the most unique experiences on this island with a dance or a dip at the end of the day. The eclecticism that music is able to bring together in a few square metres is also surprising: people of all ages, countries and styles live together in harmony to the sound of each drum. In addition, on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays there is a charming market next to the beach.

Relaxation in San Vicente cove

In March 1977, British Bonnie Cullen had already been living in Ibiza for a few months, but she still kept her eyes wide open because the surprises kept coming. “No machines, no paved road as far as the eye could see,” she says in When the Water Speaksa book of memoirs that he published in 2015 about the four decades he lived in the north of the island (not yet available in Spanish).

Cala d’en Serra, in the north of the Balearic island. Martin Silva Cosentino (Alamy / CORDON PRESS)

Today the roads are paved, but most are narrow and some wind through dense pine forests. One of them goes down to Cala San Vicente, at the foot of which lies one of the most surprising beaches in Ibiza. It is 400 metres long and 50 metres wide, so there is always room to put down a towel. White sand and emerald waters are the main reasons to spend the day. There are a handful of hotels and restaurants on its tiny promenade. To seek a bit of adventure, just head south to the nearby Platja de s’Aigua Blanca, which is more secluded, or head towards Cala d’en Serra, further north.

No hurry in Las Dalias

One of the stalls at the Las Dalias market, in Sant Carles de Peralta (Ibiza). Raquel Maria Carbonell Pagola (LightRocket / Getty Images)

Every Saturday morning, the tiny town of Sant Carles de Peralta is in turmoil. Its 3,000 inhabitants are dwarfed by the thousands of people who flock to the Las Dalias market, which is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year. Saturdays are the big day, but not the only day to while away the hours among stalls selling clothes, jewellery, souvenirs, accessories, decorations, antiques or almost anything you can imagine. On Sunday, Monday and Tuesday afternoons – between the months of June and September – the site also opens its doors. The crowds are usually more modest, there are live music performances and the evening light also has a special magic. Like the nearby Bar Anita, where you can savour some good Ibizan herbs. On Wednesdays, the nearby market hippy Punta Arabí, in Es Canar, has another 500 stalls where you can continue searching for the ideal treat between ten in the morning and six in the afternoon.

Corners that can only be reached on foot

“I went up to a clearing and lay down under a tree” began the German thinker Walter Benjamin in his story To the sun. He wrote it in Ibiza on July 15, 1932, the day he turned 40. In it he describes one of his many walks through the Ibizan forests of the last century, in which he concentrated on the smells that surrounded him, the sounds that surprised him at every step and the infinite colors that the local nature gave him; “from dusty yellow to violet brown.” Even today it is possible to savour a little of that silence that Benjamin enjoyed on his excursions if you know how to look, although the difficult thing is to find the classic lizards, now devoured by invasive snakes.

The Punta de Moscarter lighthouse, on the outskirts of Portinatx. ÍÑIGO Arza Azcorra (GETTY IMAGES)

There are many attractive options. An easy one is to walk to the Punta de Moscarter lighthouse, on the outskirts of Portinatx and next to magical cliffs. Another is to reach the Torre de Valls, with views of Tagomago. More demanding is the route to Es Portitxol, which starts in the Illa Blanca development, in Sant Joan de Labritja, and goes into a dense pine forest to the rocky cove. A swim in calm, clear waters is a reward for the effort. And a way to cool off for the return.

The appeal of country houses

Archaeologists, zoologists, ethnographers and historians were some of the professionals who visited Ibiza with some frequency at the beginning of the 20th century. They did so with amazement, amazed by a Mediterranean territory with hardly any external influences and that seemed still unexplored. For architects the impact was enormous. “Ibiza, the island that does not need architectural renovation” was the title of one of his articles by Barcelona native Germán Rodríguez Arias, a pioneer in his description of local vernacular architecture, which later attracted professionals grouped in the Group of Catalan Architects and Technicians for the Progress of Contemporary Architecture (GATCPAC).

The church of Sant Joan, built in the 18th century. LUNAMARINA / GETTY IMAGES

The tourist boom has hidden (or even demolished) many of these buildings, but there are still gems – some hidden, others not – in the north of the island, where the levels of heritage protection are exemplary. Towns such as Sant Carles de Peralta, Sant Mateu d’Albarca or Sant Joan de Labritja are home to many of them, both in rural areas and in their tiny town centres. “These rural dwellings impress us with their formal beauty, like everything that is good and simply fits its purpose,” stressed the German architect Erwin Broner in 1936. The church of Sant Miquel de Balansat is another good example of local construction formulas, with its right angles and whitewashed walls where small windows open.

Floating over posidonia meadows

John Dory on a Posidonia meadow. Simon Vila (GETTY IMAGES)

Diving goggles are an essential item to discover Ibiza in all its glory. In the rocky areas you can come across octopuses, cuttlefish or even a curious moray eel. In the sandy areas there are tiny soles, red mullets that seem to dedicate themselves to cleaning every square centimetre of the seabed or small specimens of rays that delicately float by. Further afield, there is a unique experience: the sensation of floating over the posidonia forests, which seem to sway in slow motion. They are responsible for the crystal-clear waters so characteristic of the Balearic Islands and in 1999 were declared a world heritage site by UNESCO. In its meadows – some of which are up to 100,000 years old – life flows. You just have to look closely. When you come out of the water, sometimes cormorants look on with interest from the rocks while they preen. In any case, it is important to remember that marine fauna – like terrestrial fauna – must be left alone. Its observation is already a sufficient gift, as is the opportunity to enjoy the other side of Ibiza.

