There is no doubt that one of the main reasons for the success of our species lies in the ability to Homo sapiens to adapt to practically any environment or climate. Something that most living species do not share with us, which usually depend on specific environmental conditions that, if altered, condemn them to disappear. But not to us. From the coldest steppes to scorching tropical jungles and deserts, humans have managed to survive and continue to thrive in every possible environment. But when exactly did this amazing ability to adapt emerge? Is it something exclusive to Homo sapiens Or did the first species of the genus Homo also have it?

Now, a new study just published in ‘Nature Communications’ has found an answer. Homo erectusone of the first human ancestors of Homo sapienswas already capable of adapting and surviving the harshest conditions of the desert at least 1.2 million years ago.

The finding suggests that the behavioral adaptations that enabled such a feat included returning repeatedly, over thousands of years, to specific rivers and ponds in search of fresh water, as well as developing specialized tools. The authors believe that this ability to adapt may have led to the expansion of the geographic range of that ancient human species, the first with body proportions similar to ours and the first primitive human who was able to migrate out of Africa.

Not only Homo sapiens

Until now, there has been significant debate about when hominids became adaptable enough to survive in extreme environments, such as deserts or rainforests. And previous research has often concluded that only Homo sapiens, us, had that ability to adapt in the past. The new study, however, indicates that this was not at all the case.









The researchers, in fact, collected archaeological, geological and paleoclimatic data at Engaji Nanyori, in the Olduvai Gorge in Tanzania, a key archaeological site for the study of early hominids. And the evidence revealed that Homo erectus It was already able to thrive in extremely arid environments more than a million years ago, long before Homo sapiens, our species, emerged.

“Currently extinct,” explains Michael Petraglia, from Griffith University in Australia and co-author of the study. Homo erectus “It existed more than 1.5 million years ago, making it a successful example of survival in the history of human evolution.” In comparison, our own species, Homo sapiensoriginated ‘only’ about 300,000 years ago.

“That success – says Julio Mercader, from the University of Calgary and lead author of the research – was due to its ability to survive during a long period that was marked by major changes in the environment and climate.”

Engaji Nanyori stone tools



Julio Mercader





A complex analysis

Using genetic and biochemical analysis, chronometric dating, paleoclimatic simulations, biome modeling, reconstructions of the history of fires, paleobotanical studies, faunal assemblages and archaeological evidence, Mercader and his team managed to faithfully reconstruct the environment of the region in the times of Home erectus: a desert environment, extremely arid and dominated by bushes.

But despite the harsh conditions, Homo erectus It resisted, and repeatedly occupied, for many thousands of years, those arid landscapes, taking advantage of the scarce water sources. Which suggests that these archaic humans already possessed an ecological flexibility previously attributed only to much later human species.

The end of the debate

“The debate,” says co-author Abel Shikoni of the University of Dodoma, Tanzania, “has long focused on when the genus Homo acquired the adaptability to thrive in extreme environments such as deserts and rainforests. Traditionally, it was thought that only Homo sapiens “It was capable of sustainably occupying such ecosystems, while archaic hominids were considered restricted to narrower areas.”

«However – adds Petraglia – the biogeochemical, paleoenvironmental and archaeological evidence that we analyzed suggests that the first Homo already had the capacity to adapt to diverse and unstable environments from the soil of the East African Rift and the mountainous areas of Africa two years ago. millions of years. This adaptive profile, marked by the ability to resist in arid zones, challenges previous assumptions about the dispersal limits of early hominids and positions Homo erectus as a versatile generalist and the first hominid capable of overcoming environmental boundaries on a global scale.”