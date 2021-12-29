A new and exciting year begins for the National Team. After closing 2021 brilliantly (winning all the games and not conceding goals), 2022 arrives with great goals. The Eurocup Which will play in the summer in England attracts all the attention, but it will not be the only thing.

Spain will begin its journey in February participating in the Arnold Clark Cup. It is a friendly tournament that will sound in advance of the European continental event. Germany (February 17), England (February 20) and Canada (February 23) will be the demanding rivals to know how high a team is that today seems to have no limits.

In April there will be a key match for Spain’s aspirations to be in the 2023 World Cup. It will be against Scotland (April 14), La Roja’s biggest pursuer in the qualifying phase. A new victory would be almost definitive to obtain the ticket for Australia and New Zealand. In this break, the RFEF plans to organize a friendly, for which the rival is not yet closed.

From now on we will exclusively think about the starting gun of the Eurocup. Spain debuts in London against Finland (July 8), then will play with Germany (July 12) and finally against Denmark (July 16). All three group stage matches will be played at Brentford Stadium. Then we will have to dream of moving forward in the continental event.

After his participation in the Eurocup, La Roja will return to work in September to get back into the qualifying phase for the World Cup. On September 2 he will receive Hungary and four days later Ukraine, of local also. Qualifying for this World Cup event would be the perfect finishing touch to 2022. Spain wants to play its third consecutive World Cup, and it has it in its hand. Doing something great there is the ultimate dream.

Historical position in the ranking

Spain has concluded 2021 in the best position of the FIFA ranking in its history. The ninth position In which December closed, it consolidates her in the Top-10 of world women’s football. The progression of La Roja can be seen in the results and in this classification of the best teams in the world. According to the latest update, Vilda’s women move up one spot and overtake North Korea. Ahead of Spain, yes, there are the real powers of the world: England, Brazil, Canada, the Netherlands, France, Germany, Sweden and the almighty United States, executioner of the National Team in the 2019 World Cup. Against three of them (Germany, England and Canada) he will be tested in two months in the prestigious Arnold Clark Cup tournament.