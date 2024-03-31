The Colombia selection Fifa has just had a great date by defeating Spain and Romania in Europe, but its preparation for the Copa América does not end there.

The Colombian team is in great shape to compete in the tournament of nations, but since there is still time before the start, they have two more preparation games planned.

Daniel Muñoz (right) scored the winning goal against Spain. Photo:AFP Share

Colombia, which has 18 undefeated games in the coach's era Nestor Lorenzohas a match already announced against the United States, on June 8.

Now it is known that the team will also face Boliviaa rival with whom there had been speculation.

Colombia's coach Nestor Lorenzo shouts instructions to his players from the touchline during the international friendly football match between Romania and Colombia at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on March 26, 2024. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP) Photo:AFP Share

“Bolivia is closed on May 31 with Mexico in Chicago and on June 15 with Colombia,” stated the president of the Federation of Bolivia, Fernando Costaconfirming the duel, although the Colombian Federation He hasn't announced it yet.

The Copa América will be held between June 20 and July 14 in the United States. The Colombian National Team will face Brazil, Paraguay and Costa Rica in group D.

In the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Colombia is third and will play again in September, when it faces Peru and Argentina.

SPORTS

More sports news