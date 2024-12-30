capital stories
There were skiers in El Retiro park and collapse in Puerta del Sol as a result of the snowfall
They say it doesn’t snow like before. And that the cold is not the same as in the past. The average temperature in winter in the last 30 years has not dropped below 6 degrees. In the previous hundred years, from 1885 to 1985, there have been recorded…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Filomena #snow #storm #blocked #Madrid
Leave a Reply