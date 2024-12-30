



They say it doesn’t snow like before. And that the cold is not the same as in the past. The average temperature in winter in the last 30 years has not dropped below 6 degrees. In the previous hundred years, from 1885 to 1985, there have been recorded…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only