Seville wakes up from its most festive month, the one that has just lived with Holy Week and the Fair, but looks with astonishment at the days of madness that still await it on the nearest horizon: next Wednesday, May 18, it will be played the Europa League final at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, between Glasgow Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt.

The stadium that keeps in its entrails more titles than anyone else (six) in the competition has a capacity for about 44,000 spectators, but on the banks of the Guadalquivir, at least double that figure is expected between Scottish and German fans. The wildest forecasts speak of the landing of some 200,000 fans between one team and another. The British media claim that 100,000 Scots are preparing their trip to Seville Y Eintracht itself revealed That is the same number of German fans who have applied for a ticket to the final.

Actually, looking at some precedents, it would not seem exaggerated that so many Rangers and Eintracht fans show up in Seville even if they don’t have a ticket. Still remains in the collective retina the image of the Diagonal de Barcelona cut by more than 30,000 German fans, who later would also take over the Camp Nou with much controversy. And that it was only a quarterfinal.

In 2003, the La Cartuja stadium in Seville also hosted the UEFA final between another Scottish team, Celtic, and Porto from Portugal. No less than 80,000 fans of the green and white team traveled from Glasgowknowing most of them that they would not find a place among the around 60,000 that fit in this sports venue.

“It’s going to be something never seen before, like another ‘Fair’ but this time for Germans and Scots. Hopefully in a good way“, they say from the Seville City Council between illusion and a certain suspicion. The economic returns are expected to be very substantial, but there is also some caution with the security problems that so many fans, some of them violent, can cause on the streets of Seville.

The police force will therefore be very important, both around the stadium and in the marching areas, including the city centre. Just a few weeks ago, the first legs of the round of 16 between Sevilla and Betis coincided Some 4,000 West Ham fans and as many Eintracht fans were in the capital, and there were some altercations in the bars on Paseo Colón, right next to the river. This time that number aims to multiply by 20…